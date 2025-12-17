Kuwait: As part of its ongoing focus on digital innovation across its operations, Burgan Bank launched its new mobile Investor Relations (IR) application, now accessible on both iOS and Android devices. This next-generation platform is designed to strengthen the Bank’s engagement with investors and stakeholders, while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements and aligning with global best practices in corporate disclosure. This digital milestone highlights Burgan Bank’s unwavering commitment to transparency and proactive investor communication.

The Burgan Bank IR app transforms access to the Bank’s financial and corporate information, offering seamless, real-time updates through an interactive, user-friendly mobile platform. It allows investors to gain instant access to the latest disclosures, financial reports, investor presentations, and corporate events, ensuring they remain up to date with the Bank’s publicly available information. It also allows them to view key financial metrics, performance indicators, and dividend history at a glance, offering a clear understanding of the Bank’s financial standing.

With the app, investors can also receive smart push notifications for new disclosures, reports, and upcoming events, with the convenience of adding them directly to their device calendar. Additionally, they can monitor share price movements through interactive charts and analyze stock performance over multiple periods.

These features ensure investors and stakeholders can engage with Burgan Bank’s financial information conveniently, efficiently, and securely – anytime, anywhere. The app offers a personalized user experience, allowing investors to build and manage customized watchlists synced across devices, and tailor their experience by selecting preferred language, currency, and notification settings.

“The Launch of Burgan Bank’s IR Mobile App marks a key milestone in our digital transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to investor engagement,” said Mr. Khalid Al-Zouman, Group Chief Financial Officer, Burgan Bank. “The app provides stakeholders with real-time, transparent, and interactive access to the Bank’s key financial information and corporate disclosures, making it easier than ever to stay informed,” he added.

In line with the Bank’s rigorous data protection, cloud governance, and risk management strategies, the IR app operates as a standalone, cloud-based platform, fully independent from Burgan Bank’s internal systems. It does not process financial transactions or store sensitive client information, ensuring the highest levels of security and operational integrity.

Burgan Bank’s investors and stakeholders can now download the IR mobile app by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.