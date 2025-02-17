Cairo – Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, announces its participation in the 30th edition of the "Gulfood 2025" Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center, within the Almarai pavilion in Hall 8, at location D8-31, as one of the major global brands in the Power Brands Hall, reflecting its distinguished position in the international market.

Beyti's participation in the exhibition confirms its ambitious strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets, which has resulted in remarkable growth in its exports in recent years. Beyti's exports have reached over 45 countries worldwide, including major markets such as France, Germany, Canada, China, and the United States, as well as more than 21 African countries.

This international reach reflects the quality and diversity of Beyti's products, along with their compliance with global standards such as FSSC 22000 V6, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 17025. This has enabled the company to effectively compete with international products and meet the needs of consumers from diverse backgrounds and markets.

In this regard, Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti– an Almarai subsidiary, said: "Through our annual participation in the most prominent international exhibitions worldwide like Gulfood, and others like Anuga, Sial, and Food Africa, Beyti confirms its commitment to providing high-quality products while maintaining our promise of "Quality You Can Trust" in a way that meets the aspirations of consumers in various markets, in addition to strengthening the presence of the Egyptian brand on the global stage, which consolidates its position as one of the leading forces in the food and beverage industry. This prominent event also provides us an ideal platform to connect with our global partners and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the food and beverage sector, which supports our strategy for innovation and sustainable growth."

He added: "We are committed to expanding our international presence and boosting our exports from Egypt. Moreover, we seek to double our exports in the next two years while expanding into new markets such as Asia and Central Africa."

"The Gulfood 2025" exhibition, which takes place from February 17th to 21st, 2025, is the largest specialized exhibition in the food industry, featuring more than 5,500 brands from 190 countries and showcasing over a million products. The exhibition also provides an exceptional opportunity for professionals in the sector to network and explore the latest innovations and trends in the food industry.

About Beyti:

Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.