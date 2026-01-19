Cairo - In a step that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting food security and promoting social solidarity, Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, announced the signing of a strategic community partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation under “Sufret Almarai” campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The partnership aims to expand the scope of food support and reach the largest possible number of underserved families across several governorates.

This partnership is driven by both parties’ shared belief in the importance of institutional collaboration as a means to creating sustainable impact. As part of its Ramadan contributions this year, Beyti is participating through the organization of “Sufret Almarai” campaign in the cities of Tanta and Mansoura, where daily meals are provided to benefit more than 1,000 individuals every day throughout the holy month.

Building on these efforts, Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary – is also supporting iftar tables at Mamsha Ahl Masr, in addition to providing integrated food boxes containing Almarai products, as well as supplying dairy and juice products to eligible families. These initiatives collectively contribute to meeting the essential nutritional needs of thousands of families during the month of Ramadan.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, said: “This partnership reflects Beyti’s commitment to the values of solidarity and giving that are deeply rooted in the holy month of Ramadan, and aligns with our ‘Doing Better Every Day’ strategy, which is built on three core pillars: caring for people, protecting the environment, and developing safe, high-quality products—always placing people at the heart of everything we do.”

He continued, “Through our collaboration with Misr El Kheir Foundation, we aim to expand our reach to families most in need year after year. Through ‘Sufret Almarai ’ campaign, we continue to work with a trusted partner to deliver meaningful food support that brings nourishment and hope to the iftar tables of thousands of families during Ramadan.”

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Refaei, CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation, stated:“This partnership with Beyti represents an effective model of integration between the private sector and civil society organizations. By working together, we are able to expand the scope of our services and reach more deserving families. Such initiatives highlight the power of institutional partnerships in achieving tangible social impact and strengthening food security during the holy month of Ramadan.”

In this context, the collaboration reflects Beyti’s commitment to advancing high-impact community initiatives in line with its ‘Doing Better Every Day’ strategy, which focuses on improving quality of life through sustainable, long-term partnerships.

About Beyti:

Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.