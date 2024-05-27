Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Beyond ONE™ (owner of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa and Virgin Mobile LATAM), a digital services provider and investor in the TMT sector, and Riyadh Airports Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance digital connectivity for passengers traveling through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh with the availability of a global travel eSIM.

The collaboration enables seamless mobile data access in over 180 countries worldwide for passengers at KKIA, eliminating the need for traditional physical SIM cards.

The agreement, formalized during a signing ceremony at the World Annual General Assembly (WAGA) conference, aligns with Beyond ONE’s commitment to developing a fully connected world – simplifying and democratizing the way we live, work, and socialize.

The global travel eSIM will be available for purchase at dedicated digital access points and kiosks throughout KKIA's international terminals beginning this summer.

The eSIM’s convenient features include purchasing and installing data packages before arrival, ensuring instant connectivity upon landing. Designed with families in mind, the eSIM also simplifies data management for all family members through a user-friendly app, making it easier for parents to stay connected with their children and ensure everyone has the data they need while traveling.

Sami Nashwan, Group Chief Growth Officer, of Beyond ONE, said: “Beyond ONE is committed to creating a simpler, more inclusive digital world for our customers. We are confident that our solution will offer a more convenient means of connection and deliver a more rewarding experience for families traveling from Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Riyadh Airports extends our current reach with Virgin Mobile in the Middle East and eliminates the administrative headache for passengers arriving in the country. As many people will know, managing mobile data roaming expenses can sometimes be significant and cumbersome. Our solution aims to provide a convenient and budget-friendly alternative."

The CCO of Riyadh Airports Company, Abdulaziz Alasaker, said: “As King Khalid International Airport serves the Kingdom’s capital city Riyadh, we act as a travel gateway for millions of passengers from around the globe. Our collaboration with Beyond ONE to expand the connectivity options for travelers in and out of Riyadh enhances the world-class choices and customer experience that we strive to provide our passengers. The use of eSIMs is definitely on the increase as more and more mobile phone manufacturers are incorporating this technology on their platforms. By being one step ahead of such future trends, we can offer our passengers a choice to utilize such innovative features”.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one

About Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. Partnering with telecoms operators, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having great people, and the management team is made up of senior-level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs.

About Riyadh Airports

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) was established in 2016 as a part of the privatization program of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia. RAC manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in the Saudi capital and works on upgrading KKIA’s infrastructure and expansion with new services and facilities, as well as its current facilities. We, at Riyadh Airports, are committed to working closely with our partners and stakeholders both locally and globally to ensure that customer satisfaction is exceeded in all its services.