Dubai, UAE: Beyond ONE™ (owner of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa and Virgin Mobile LATAM), a global tech company, has launched Virgin Connect, a new brand aimed at enriching lives with every connection. Designed for a new generation of digital natives – the technocrats, travelers, and culture-shapers – Virgin Connect will deliver a suite of products and services that simplify connections and enhance how we interact with the people, places, and things that matter most.

In today's technology-driven world, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant barrage of information and superficial connections. Virgin Connect recognizes this challenge and aims to cut through the noise, capturing the importance of experience, connection, safety and opportunity through a digital space designed to simplify its users’ lives and create genuine human connection in a world that often feels isolating.

The brand envisions a world where technology enhances human connection rather than replacing it. With a commitment to ethical practices and personalized engagement, Virgin Connect seeks to empower a new generation to connect authentically, build thriving communities, and make a real-world impact.

Markus Tagger, Group CEO of Beyond ONE, said, “We believe in the power of technology to bring people together, not just to keep them superficially “connected.” With Virgin Connect, we're building a community where individuals can connect with their passions, share their experiences, and feel a sense of belonging.”

In bringing the richness of human interaction back into our digital lives, Virgin Connect will offer a suite of products that will integrate diverse experiences and services. The first to launch imminently is Virgin Connect Roam, an eSIM solution that disrupts the current market by offering a scalable, cost-effective and seamless user experience, for those who recognize connectivity as the enabler of exploration. The service covers more than 140 countries across seven regions.

More than just an eSIM, Virgin Connect Roam offers effortless and affordable connectivity, freeing users from the constraints of traditional data plans. With Virgin Connect Roam, users become part of a global community, united by a shared passion for discovery and authentic experiences.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one

About Virgin Connect

Virgin Connect is dedicated to delivering a seamless, end-to-end customer journey by integrating diverse experiences. We aim to empower our community members with the tools and opportunities for personal growth, while cultivating a supportive environment where everyone feels valued and connected to a larger community.