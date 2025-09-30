Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Beyond ONE™, the innovative digital services provider behind Virgin Mobile’s operations across the Middle East and Latin America, continues to push the boundaries of workplace design and corporate sustainability. With a bold new office opening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a sustainability-driven headquarters in Dubai, the company reinforces its commitment to empowering people, protecting the planet, and redefining how and where work happens.

A Vision Rooted in People and Planet

At the heart of Beyond ONE's regional strategy is a belief that offices should be welcoming, adaptable, and environmentally responsible. The Dubai HQ – designed as a "home away from home" – incorporates adaptive workspaces, natural materials, ergonomic features, and energy-saving systems, earning recognition for its forward-thinking, wellness-focused approach.

Hybrid collaboration zones, biophilic elements, and abundant natural light make Beyond ONE’s Dubai office a benchmark for balancing productivity, wellbeing, and sustainability. As covered in Identity, AD Middle East, Love That Design, and Gulf Business, Beyond ONE’s spaces are “offices with purpose.”

"We’re not just building spaces, we are crafting environments that inspire creativity, nurture wellbeing, and minimize our ecological footprint," said a member of Beyond ONE's Dubai design team.Riyadh: A Strategic Step Forward

Riyadh: Strengthening Regional Growth

Building on the Dubai HQ’s success, Beyond ONE has opened its new Riyadh office—home to Virgin Mobile KSA, FRiENDi Mobile, and FRiENDi Pay—marking a strategic step forward in Saudi Arabia. Developed with Design by Mahsa (DBM) and delivered by Compass Project Consulting's Project & Construction team, the Riyadh space reflects both Saudi Vision 2030 and Beyond ONE’s human-focused philosophy.

With a pioneering people-first culture, the Riyadh office brings together 480 employees, with 85% Saudization and 35% women in the workforce, setting a new benchmark for inclusivity and national talent development in the Kingdom.

“Beyond One KSA is envisioned as a tranquil office sanctuary where humans come first. Lush, embedded gardens weave through spaces of soft neutral palettes and natural woods, blurring the boundary between indoors and nature. It’s more than a workplace , it’s a place you want to be, and a place you want to thrive," said Mahsa Gholizadeh, Founder and Creative Director of DBM Studio

The office features regionally inspired textures, locally sourced materials, native plant gardens, and smart energy systems—showcasing true commitment to local culture and sustainability.

"Our investment in Riyadh reflects our strategic priorities and our promise to deliver the same empowering, people-focused experience to our Saudi team as globally," said Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO of Beyond ONE Saudi Arabia.

Sustainable by Design

Across both Dubai and Riyadh, sustainability is embedded in every element:

Recycled and locally sourced materials

Energy-efficient lighting and climate control

Indoor greenery to improve air quality and mood

Flexible layouts supporting evolving workstyles

This approach mirrors Beyond ONE’s mission to serve digital consumers with leading-edge services, while modeling responsible business operations for the 21st century.

A Regional Model for the Future

Beyond ONE’s distinct offices act as vibrant, community-inspired hubs, pointing the way for the future of work in the Middle East—agile, inclusive, sustainable, and deeply human. As the group expands across the region, it continues to nurture ecosystems where people thrive and innovation flourishes.

