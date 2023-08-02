Aba’ad Alkhayal is one of Saudi Arabia’s first licensed blockchain companies

India – Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), a blockchain/Web3.0 technology company, founded with the idea of nurturing the blockchain/Web3.0 technology and building solutions that fit market’s needs is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into the Middle East region with the partnership with Aba’ad Alkhayal in Saudi Arabia. Driven by a passion for innovation and an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, Aba'ad Alkhayal is a Saudi-based software company that leverages the latest technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to help businesses thrive in the digital age.

With this association, both the companies are aiming to bring positive social impact by being at the forefront of technological innovation and striving to create a better future through technology. As the tech partner, Beyond Imagination Technologies will identify problem areas and collaborate with Aba’ad Alkhayal clients to ideate, develop, and deploy solutions that will help them with blockchain. The move comes as part of the company's commitment to fostering blockchain adoption and innovation across various industries in the region.

Beyond Imagination Technologies will provide its flagship solution BitMemoir to Aba’ad Alkhayal, which will help clients with digital certifications. Users can convert personal identifiers, property documents, and other sensitive materials into digital certificates, or NFTs, and store them in their own wallets. By utilizing blockchain technology, BitMemoir enables users to own their personal documents in perpetuity.

The Middle East has emerged as a significant hub for technological advancements, and BitMemoir recognizes the tremendous potential this region holds for blockchain solutions. By establishing a stronger presence in the Middle East, BitMemoir aims to contribute to the digital transformation and economic growth of the region.

BitMemoir's innovative blockchain technology offers a wide array of solutions, including decentralized applications, smart contracts, and secure data management systems. The company's mission is to empower businesses and individuals with seamless and transparent blockchain solutions that drive efficiency, security, and trust in transactions.

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge blockchain solution to the Middle East, "said Mr. Nikhil Goyal, Co-Founder - Technology, Aba’ad Alkhayal. "Our expansion into this dynamic region marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize industries and empower businesses with the potential of blockchain technology. We firmly believe that blockchain has the power to reshape the future, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation."

He further added, "By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to unleash the full potential of its citizens and resources, embracing digital transformation to forge a brighter, interconnected future for all. This ambitious path includes the transformation of the Kingdom into a fully digitized society, a beacon of technological advancement and innovation. Thus, being the frontrunners in the blockchain space, we want to contribute to this aim of the nation to our full potential."

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey, committed to reshaping the future of technology," said Princess Hesah Al Saud, Co-Founder, Aba’ad Alkhayal. "With this partnership, we envision a future where we harness the power of blockchain to unlock the full potential of our economy. This new beginning will pave the way for digital transformation, creating countless employment opportunities for our citizens and empowering our students with the knowledge and skills needed to embrace this digital revolution. Thus, we aim to drive positive social impact and create a better tomorrow in Saudi Arabia through technology."

Beyond Imagination Technologies expansion into the Middle East region will open doors to new partnerships, collaborations, and opportunities across sectors such as education finance, supply chain, healthcare, real estate, and more and anyone looking for safe and secure storage of documents over blockchain. By leveraging blockchain's inherent features of immutability, transparency, and security, BitMemoir aims to provide solutions that tackle industry challenges and optimize business processes.

As part of its expansion strategy, Beyond Imagination Technologies plans to establish more regional offices and collaborate with local partners to enhance its reach and support customers more effectively. By engaging with the vibrant Middle Eastern community, Beyond Imagination Technologies seeks to foster knowledge sharing, workshops, and events to promote blockchain education and awareness.

Beyond Imagination Technologies flagship solution, BitMemoir, has already been adopted by institutions like Universidad Champagnat and the Association of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean for Integration (AUALCPI), an association of 87 universities.

Moreover, the company has recently collaborated with a prominent blockchain enterprise; Near Protocol to further solidify its expertise and commitment to pushing boundaries.

About Beyond Imagination Technologies

Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT) was founded as the first Indian start-up with the idea of nurturing the Blockchain/Web3 technology and building cost-effective, safe, and secure solutions that fit the market needs and help address the major market problems in all possible classes and verticals of organizations, thereby creating a conducive environment for its fair growth and development in India.

Within a short span, Beyond Imagination has grown in leaps and bounds. It has signed joint development programs with highly esteemed institutions in India within a few months of starting operations and is also increasingly engaging with large corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and big institutions. Enabling a cost-effective and easy transition for users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 has been one of the major reasons for its success. It has successfully bridged the gap between market need and the use of blockchain-aided solutions for sustainable business growth by providing tailored solutions to start-ups, enterprises, and governments and helping them solve pain points in their ecosystems.

For more information, please visit the BitMemoir website at https://www.bitindiaofficial.tech/.

About BitMemoir

BitMemoir is an NFT utility product by Beyond Imagination Technologies that focuses on providing blockchain-based solutions for the educational field. The company offers verified digital credentials, digital ID cards, and secure document sharing on the blockchain. BitMemoir is committed to creating a more transparent and efficient educational ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the BitMemoir website at https://www.bitmemoir.com/

About Aba’ad Alkhayal

Aba’ad Alkhayal is a Saudi-based software company that leverages the latest technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to help businesses thrive in the digital age. With a passion for innovation and a drive to surpass limits, the company delivers unparalleled solutions that empower enterprises to reach new heights. Combining technical prowess with creative flair, the company brings forth transformative experiences that unlock your business's true potential.

For more information, please visit the Aba’ad Alkhayal website at https://abaadalkhayal.com/#home.