MoU signed to facilitate workshops and evaluate a modern cloud ERP strategy to strengthen Gulf Air Group’s operational and strategic objectives

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon group, Gulf Air Group, and Oracle have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Beyon Group, Khalid Hussain Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, and other officials from both entities. The signing took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain during Gateway Gulf 2025 this week. The collaboration between the three major entities aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation within the aviation industry.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards the implementation of a unified enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution across Gulf Air Group’s portfolios. The initiative will leverage Oracle Alloy to support the implementation of the ERP solution within Bahrain’s national borders. It will combine Oracle’s global leadership in enterprise applications with Beyon Solutions’ proven local expertise and trusted digital capabilities.

Under the MoU, the parties will conduct workshops and structured engagements to assess Gulf Air Group’s requirements, evaluate solution feasibility, and provide industry insights on international best practices and aviation technology trends. This structured approach will help ensure alignment on a tailored ERP strategy that enables Gulf Air Group to strengthen efficiency and benefit from the latest advancements in technology.

Reflecting on the significance of the agreement, Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer Ahmed Naeemi commented: “This collaboration is a key milestone in our transformation journey. By partnering with Beyon Solutions and Oracle, we are aligning Gulf Air Group with the best global practices while leveraging local expertise. This MoU supports our commitment to operational excellence and digital modernisation, enabling us to strengthen efficiency across the Group and deliver long-term value for Bahrain’s aviation sector.”

Beyon Solutions Chief Executive Officer Nick Toon added, “At Beyon Solutions, we are committed to empowering national corporations like Gulf Air Group with cutting-edge digital technologies. By combining our Sovereign Managed Services Cloud powered by Oracle Alloy with our expertise in business transformation, we are well-positioned to support Gulf Air Group in shaping a robust ERP strategy that underpins operational agility and long-term growth, while also meeting national data residency requirements.”

Yassin El Bakiouli – Vice President – Business Applications, Gulf region, Oracle remarked, “This collaboration with Gulf Air Group and Beyon Solutions marks an important step in advancing Gulf Air’s digitization strategy, bringing world-class technology and intelligence to power the next phase of growth.”