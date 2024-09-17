Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, was named the winner of the ‘Best Mobile Payments App’ at the MEA Finance Awards, held at the Ritz-Carlton JBR Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The annual awards organised by MEA Finance recognises and celebrates payment providers, financial institutions, banks and technology suppliers for their exceptional innovation and excellence in technology in the Middle East and Africa region.

Beyon Money UAE Management Team accepted and celebrated the award at the prestigious event, which was attended by leaders in the banking, finance, technology and fintech sectors from across the MENA region.

Speaking following the event, Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone said, “We are delighted to have won the award for ‘Best Mobile Payments App’, which recognises both the technical capability and flexibility of the Beyon Money App in meeting the needs of our customers. Beyon Money’s cards enjoy worldwide acceptance, come with an extensive rewards programme, as well as international remittance, innovative P2P (person to person) and C2B (Consumer to Business) wallet to wallet instant payment solutions, and investment solutions for our retail clients; all these factors have played a role in achieving this win. This is a proud moment for us and is a result of the commitment of all Beyon Money’s team members in Bahrain and in UAE, as well as our customers’ trust and loyalty to Beyon Money’s products.”

Mr. Mancone also added, “Ensuring access to a full range of services that meets our customers’ finance requirements is our priority, and we look forward to evolving the Beyon Money App to deliver even more services and benefits in the near future.”

