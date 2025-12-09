Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has announced the successful go-live of its partnership with SwiftX, a global money transfer operator (MTO). This collaboration is a major step in Beyon Money’s mission to redefine international remittances through the use of next-generation financial technology.

Through this partnership, Beyon Money is leveraging SwiftX’s blockchain settlement network to power seamless and secure cross-border payments. The integration enables faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient international transactions, strengthening Beyon Money’s position as a regional leader in fintech innovation. Live cross-border transfers are now being executed using stablecoins, ensuring speed and reliability, while blockchain-based efficiencies help reduce operational costs and foreign exchange dependencies. The use of distributed ledger technology further enhances transparency and accountability across every transaction.

The collaboration underscores both organizations shared commitment to supporting Bahrain’s economic growth and advancing the region’s digital financial ecosystem. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology, Beyon Money continues to set a new benchmark for cross-border payment solutions across the GCC and beyond.

“We are proud to announce that our integration with SwiftX is now live, with transactions already being processed on the network,” said Beyon Money CEO Bruce Rayner. “This is a pivotal step towards the future of cross-border payments; faster, cheaper, and more transparent, aligning with our vision to deliver world-class digital financial experiences in the GCC and beyond.”

“We’re thrilled to see our collaboration with Beyon Money come to life through active transactions on our stablecoin settlement rails,” said Mirnas Brescic, CEO of SwiftX. “This partnership reflects the innovative spirit of the financial services sector in Bahrain and the GCC, and we look forward to driving further advancements in the space.”

The collaboration with SwiftX, a leading cross-border payments company with deep expertise in the stablecoin settlement space, reinforces Beyon Money’s leadership in fintech innovation by connecting the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain technology, setting a new standard for the future of cross-border payments in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyonmoney/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyonmoney/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJ4kLsk66EOOruBALk78A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyonmoney

ABOUT BEYON MONEY:

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a financial super app based in the Kingdom of Bahrain that links regional and international financial institutions, allowing for a new fintech standard in the MENA region.

Beyon Money provides you with access to a suite of financial services and offerings, including flexi-investment options, as well as prepaid cards with worldwide acceptance and unparalleled benefits, global remittance services at the most competitive rates and secure modes of delivery. Beyon Money is essentially a one-stop destination to manage all your money seamlessly, securely, and transparently. For more information, please visit https://www.beyonmoney.com/

About SwiftX:

SwiftX, a SaturnX subsidiary, is a stablecoin payments infrastructure company that enables businesses and financial institutions to move money globally through an API-first platform that leverages stablecoin liquidity, intelligent FX routing, and regulatory-compliant payout networks. SwiftX supports cross-border payments in major remittance corridors and is rapidly expanding into the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa. Learn more at www.saturnx.money.

FOLLOW US:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saturn-x/