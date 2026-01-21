Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has emerged as the winner of the Fast 50 Fast Track Pitch Competition organized by Deloitte Fast 50 which was held at Emaar Square in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Supported by venture ecosystem leaders DotZero, Antler, and BECO Capital, the competition spotlighted the region’s most promising high-growth tech startups.

This prestigious recognition automatically qualifies Beyon Cyber for the 5th Edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Middle East, placing it among the most disruptive and scalable technology ventures in the region.

At the center of Beyon Cyber’s momentum is Orryx AI, its flagship AI-driven security platform built to deliver autonomous threat detection, intelligent automation, and real-time incident response for enterprise and government infrastructure. With Orryx AI, Beyon Cyber is reshaping the future of cybersecurity across the Middle East.

Dr. Sh. Khalid Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Cyber, stated: “We’re proud to win this competition among the region’s high-growth startups. This recognition highlights what distinguishes Orryx AI: it is built to transform how security teams’ work. Already deployed in real environments, Orryx AI helps teams move faster and act with greater confidence than legacy approaches allow.”

The Fast Track win comes amid accelerated regional demand for cyber resilience solutions that are agile, intelligent, and AI-native, making Beyon Cyber a compelling case for venture investors seeking market-impacting growth and next-gen tech platforms.

As Beyon Cyber joins the Deloitte Fast 50, it reinforces its position as a VC-ready growth-stage company committed to scaling AI-powered defense, advancing digital trust, and enabling secure digital transformation across the Middle East.

About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information, please visit www.beyoncyber.com or contact info@beyoncyber.com