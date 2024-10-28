Dubai: Deborah Alessi, founder of Beverly Hills Wellness & Aesthetics Clinic, proudly announces the opening of her second Dubai location at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria. This luxurious new clinic blends world-class aesthetic care with the serene atmosphere of a spa, offering clients a unique experience where they can enjoy both spa treatments and cutting-edge aesthetics procedures in one visit.

Founded in Beverly Hills over a decade ago, Beverly Hills Wellness & Aesthetics has become a global leader in luxury wellness and aesthetic services. Following the relocation of its flagship clinic to the Maldives, the brand expanded to Dubai in 2021 with a grand opening at Five Palm Jumeirah. The addition of this latest clinic at the Waldorf Astoria cements the brand’s presence in Dubai, delivering world-class aesthetic treatments in a prime location.

“Expanding to the Waldorf Astoria is a natural next step for our brand,” said Deborah Alessi. “We’ve always been about creating an unmatched level of luxury and personal care, and this location truly allows us to offer our clients a tranquil, holistic experience where wellness meets beauty in an iconic setting.”

The clinic specialises in the following treatments:

- Stem cell therapy

- Plastic surgery

- OBGYN aesthetics

- Facial aesthetics

- Body fillers

The Beverly Hills Clinic at the Waldorf Astoria, like all locations in the Beverly Hills family, operates with the precision and high standards of a U.S. brand. Patient safety is paramount, with strict protocols and collaborations with leading doctors and premium products. Offering a comprehensive range of treatments under one roof, the clinic provides everything from IV therapy, stem cell treatments, and plastic surgery to dermatology and obstetric and gynaecological aesthetics.

Specialising in "mummy makeovers" and medical tourism, the clinic provides a seamless experience for international patients. From arranging hotel accommodations and concierge services to handling transportation and procedures, every detail is meticulously coordinated to ensure a stress-free journey.

One of the clinic’s standout treatments is its innovative stem cell therapy, designed to combat the signs of ageing by rejuvenating cells. This fast, non-invasive procedure, akin to an IV treatment, offers remarkable health benefits with no downtime.

The clinic operates daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information and to book your consultation please visit https://www.bhwaa.com. For high res images please click HERE.

For media enquiries please contact:

Aimee Connor

aimee@halocommunications.co.uk|

+971 52 514 0033