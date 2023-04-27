BEUMER Group will benefit from the free zone’s world-class services and digital offerings to accelerate their operations in the region

Dubai, UAE – Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated to digital commerce, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and a joint venture with the property developer Wasl, announced that BEUMER Group, an international manufacturer of intralogistics systems, has set up its new offices in the free zone. BEUMER Group will be able to expand and support its regional operations in intralogistics solutions for airports, logistics, cement, chemical, ports & terminals, and minerals and mining at Dubai CommerCity.

The announcement comes in line with Dubai CommerCity's continuous efforts to advance digital commerce in the region and aligns with its strategic identity and commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to drive the growth of Dubai’s digital economy over the next ten years.

Founded in 1935, BEUMER Group, based in Germany, is an international leader in the design and manufacture of intralogistics systems for conveying, loading, palletising, packaging, sortation, and distribution. With 5,400 employees worldwide, the Group records annual sales of approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

With its new offices, BEUMER Group will offer its customers in the Middle East and North Africa the latest material handling solutions that incorporate the latest technologies. Dubai CommerCity will support the Group to achieve enhanced operational performance through its world-class digital infrastructure, business support, customs consultations, and other services.

The move reflects the Group’s commitment to advancing its digital transformation, which is a key element in ensuring its operational success across the world. Dubai CommerCity will provide the Group with the opportunity to build partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders specialised in digital commerce, logistics, shipping, and customs, among others, as part of its efforts to provide the highest levels of support to companies operating within the free zone.

Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercials at Dubai CommerCity, said: “We are proud to welcome BEUMER Group to the free zone, which serves as a great addition to our impressive portfolio of leading companies operating in Dubai CommerCity. With our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, exceptional capabilities, human resources, and advanced technologies, Dubai CommerCity is uniquely positioned to empower BEUMER Group to accelerate its growth in the Middle East.”

“Dubai CommerCity’s integrated digital commerce system has attracted a diverse range of international companies to set up their offices in the free zone, which offers a fast-paced, efficient, and supportive environment for doing business. Dubai CommerCity is committed to achieving the objectives of its new strategy, which adopts a "technology first" approach to support companies to achieve operational success, and contribute to driving sustainable economic development.”

Torben Busch, Chief Executive Officer at BEUMER Group Middle East, said: “For more than eight decades, BEUMER Group’s work contributed to bolstering its leading position, supporting business growth, and meeting its customers’ requirements, in line with the highest international standards. Dubai CommerCity offers all the prerequisites for strengthening our leading position in the MENA by supporting us to provide exceptional logistics solutions in the region through its integrated digital system, great packages, modern and smart solutions, unique offers, and knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.”

In September 2022, Dubai CommerCity launched its new corporate identity, as per its new strategic direction, which centres on the transformation of its operations and services to digital commerce. This step confirms the free zone’s commitment to contributing to the digital economy by accelerating the growth of companies in the field and increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in different industries. In addition, the new corporate identity supports the objectives of the digital economy and future technology-related strategies in the emirate.

Dubai CommerCity, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), offers a competitive digital commerce ecosystem and a comprehensive turnkey digital commerce solution for businesses to operate efficiently and with ease. In addition, Dubai CommerCity offers digital commerce strategy consulting, guidance on digital commerce regulations in the region, end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery, complete digital commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services.

