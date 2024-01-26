Best Assistance, a leading Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the insurance industry in Lebanon, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with DRAPP, covering Online Healthcare Consultations fees with Doctors and HealthCare Professionals for its beneficiaries.

Best Assistance chose DRAPP application for its exceptional offering because of the accessibility to more than 2000 doctors, more than half of which are in Lebanon; the wide range of specialty coverage that includes more than 100 specialties and the ease of use for its members.

This integration enhances healthcare insurance service offerings, streamlines processes and claims refunds, and provides a seamless experience for users.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Georges Abdel Massih, General Manager of Best Assistance expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with DRAPP. This partnership represents our commitment to delivering unparalleled services and leveraging technological advancements to exceed our clients' expectations. Together with DRAPP, we look forward to setting new standards of efficiency and innovation in administrating medical coverage.

DRAPP's CEO, Hady Bsat, also shared excitement about the collaboration, saying : “It’s a cornerstone in DRAPP’s technology to fully integrate Insurance and Claims submission & coverage in a seamless process that not only provides a cutting edge technology to the patients, but also reduces cost, enhances efficiency and approvals for TPAs; thanking Mr. Abdel Massih for his shared vision to make this alliance happen.”

Both companies are confident that this strategic alliance will result in a range of benefits that will outcome in early disease detection, enhanced clinical outcomes and reduce unnecessary ER visits.

For more information about Best Assistance and DRAPP, please visit https://www.bestassistance.com/ & https://www.drapp.me/