Dubai, UAE - BESIX and Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) proudly announce a significant milestone in the Dubai Waste-to-Energy (DWE) project with the successful ignition of the first fire at the DWE facility. This achievement represents a crucial step towards completing and operating the plant, demonstrating the efficient and safe processing of waste to generate renewable energy.

The DWE facility had the honour of hosting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, who personally witnessed this pivotal moment. The visit underscores the project's importance and serves as a testament to Dubai's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence.

BESIX, chosen for its extensive experience and expertise in complex infrastructure projects, plays an integral role in the DWE project. They oversee civil, infrastructure, fire-fighting, and ancillary works. Meanwhile, HZI takes charge of the process-related work, leveraging their cutting-edge technologies and expertise to convert municipal solid waste efficiently and safely into clean energy.

The DWE facility, the world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy facility, aims to reduce landfill dependency and help Dubai achieve its goal of 75% waste diversion by 2025. Currently in its commissioning phase, the DWE facility processes 1,000 tonnes of waste daily. Energy production on two lines is set to commence this August. The project aims to be fully operational across all five lines in Q1 2024.

Interior view of Dubai Waste-to-Energy project. Image courtesy: BESIX



At its peak, the plant will process 5,666 tonnes of waste daily, equivalent to 2 million tonnes annually. This will generate 220 MW of electricity, supplying power to roughly 135,000 homes in the region. From the residual ash produced during combustion, metals will be recovered and recycled for commercial use.

Exterior view of Dubai Waste-to-Energy project. Image courtesy: BESIX



The facility's construction adheres to the highest standards of engineering, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Once completed, a joint venture between HZI and BESIX will provide operation and maintenance services for 35 years under an agreement with Dubai Municipality.



Benoit Vadani, Vice-President, Director Development, BESIX: "We are immensely honoured to have His Highness witness the successful ignition of the first fire. This momentous achievement was made possible by the efficient collaboration between BESIX and HZI, along with Dubai Holding, DUBAL, Tech Group, and ITOCHU. All parties take great pride in working together towards our shared objective.”



Roni Araiji, Managing Director Middle East, Hitachi Zosen Inova: “HZI stands as a global leader in sustainable energy and environmental solutions. This facility represents a remarkable collaboration to tackle pressing waste management challenges and generate clean energy for the region. The successful ignition of the first fire serves as a testament to our system's capability to convert waste efficiently and safely into renewable energy.”



About BESIX:

BESIX is a leading Belgian company that has evolved from an esteemed contractor into a full-service enterprise that brings excellence and added value to all its projects. With a presence in more than 25 countries across five continents, the company is committed to sustainable growth and development in the communities where it operates. BESIX entered the Middle East market in 1965. Since then, BESIX has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for clients and partners. Please visit www.besix.com.



About Hitachi Zosen Inova:

Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as project developer, technology supplier and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements. HZI’s Service Solutions Group combines its own research and development with comprehensive manufacturing and erection capabilities to provide support throughout a plant’s entire plant cycle. HZI works for customers ranging from established waste management companies to up-and-coming partners in new markets. Its innovative and reliable solutions have been part of more than 1,600 reference projects worldwide. Please visit www.hz-inova.com.



