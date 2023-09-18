Riyadh, KSA: “Bernays”, the world's leading public relations and consulting Bahrain-based company-, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Property Media, a global company considered one of the most reliable organizations in granting international real estate awards.

The MoU signing comes to explore opportunities for cooperation in Saudi Arabia and to launch international and first-of-their-kind awards in the real estate sector in the Kingdom. The awards are based on global and approved standards and provided with media and organizational support to motivate investors to launch innovative real estate projects that will enhance the attractiveness of the real estate sector in the Kingdom.

In the coming months, Bernays and International Property Media will unveil new media projects starting from the Saudi Capital Riyadh, keeping pace with Vision 2030 and confirming Saudi Arabia’s media leadership.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Al-Hamoud, CEO of Bernays, and Stuart Shield, founder and Chairman of International Property Media, on the sidelines of the “Cityscape Global 2023” exhibition, the largest global event in the real estate sector, which was recently hosted in the capital city, Riyadh.

In this context, Mohammed Al-Hamoud said: "The MoU with the International Property Media comes within our dedication at Bernays to develop our services and raise the level of competitiveness that provides the best communication and media services for the real estate market in the region. Through hosting the most significant global real estate exhibition, Saudi Arabia stands out as a major economic hub on the map of the international economy by providing a sustainable structure for developing the real estate sector, which is considered an essential foundation for achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

For his part, Stuart Shield said: “There is no doubt that signing the MoU with Bernays opens the way for us to provide our global expertise in organizing real estate awards and launching pioneering media initiatives from the city of Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom, which is rapidly flourishing in various aspects of life. Let us contribute together to supporting the real estate sector, encouraging investors to invest in real estate, and developing projects focusing on improving the quality of life”.

This strategic cooperation enjoys excellent support from Bernays, which provides communication and public relations solutions in the Middle East region and has a comprehensive vision of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

It is worth noting that the International Property Awards were launched about 30 years ago in the United Kingdom, and have earned the trust of the global real estate sector as the awards they present are overseen by an elite group of over 100 international jurors who specialize in real estate, marketing, interior design, development, and architecture.

-Ends-