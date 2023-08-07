BOSTON & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Louis Bidmead as Head of Transactional Liability Insurance for Asia and the Middle East. In this role he will work with BHSI’s global transactional liability team to provide BHSI’s comprehensive line of coverages to manage the risks of mergers, acquisitions, and other corporate transactions. He will report to Scotland Walsh-Riddle, Head of Executive & Professional Liability for Asia, BHSI.



“BHSI continues to expand our transactional liability portfolio in Singapore and throughout Asia and the Middle East,” said Scotland. “Louis has extensive knowledge of the intricacies of M&A transactions, and I am excited to have him leading our team as we deliver tailored and timely solutions for customers.”



Louis comes to BHSI with 14 years of experience as both a lawyer specializing in M&A transactions and corporate advisory at major law firms and as a senior underwriter, providing warranty & indemnity insurance solutions at a global insurer.



He is based in Singapore and can be reached at Louis.Bidmead@bhspecialty.com.



Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance.



The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.



