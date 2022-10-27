Dubai, United Arab Emirates - BenQ, world-leading visual display and projection solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2022. This year at GITEX, BenQ showcased its range of solutions in line with the theme "Step Up Your Business and Connect People, Devices and Spaces", with latest innovations in their Projector line up, Professional Desktop Monitors, BenQ Boards and Video Conferencing Solutions, that are designed to meet the needs of today's businesses and consumers alike.

Manish Bakshi, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East, said: "GITEX is one of the most important events in our region and a major platform to meet new partners. Our solutions are designed to make people's lives easier and more productive, hence we had our stand designed in a collaborative approach - Step Up Your Business. We believe that GITEX is the perfect platform to showcase how our technology can help businesses in the region thrive. We have had a fantastic Year 2022 with No.1 Market Share achievements in both Projectors & Interactive Flat Panel segments and we hope to end the year with over 15% YoY Growth in the Middle East Region. "

The visitors at GITEX had a chance to experience how BenQ’s state of the art corporate solutions can create an intelligent and connected office environment that helps people work more efficiently together while also saving energy and resources. The Latest Products Launched at Gitex were:

The Latest BenQ Board RP03 Pro Series, World’s First IFP with Air Ioniser Technology and Eyesafe® Certification & BenQ Board RM03 Master Series Interactive Displays, certified by AWS and qualified for AWS IoT Core, a cloud service which enables devices to connect easily and securely without the need to provision or manage servers. Hybrid Classrooms & Meeting Rooms were demonstrated featuring BenQ’s ClassroomCare technology antimicrobial touch screen and pens to help prevent the spread of germs, EZWrite 6 intuitive collaboration software, InstaShare 2 wireless screen sharing and IT and administration management tools such as AMS, X-Sign Broadcast digital signage software and OTA updates. BenQ showcased the World's first Windows-based Smart Projector, EH620 with Intel Inside for Enterprise, integrating the full Windows operating system and embedded with Intel® Celeron® Processor 4000 Series onboard to streamline enterprise cloud-based meetings for the hybrid workplace. BenQ also demonstrated World’s First Pantone Skintone Validated 4K DesignVue Professional Designer Monitors, PD2705U & PD3205U For Next-Gen Designers. The 4K IPS Panel Monitor features high colour accuracy with 99% sRGB & Rec.709 Monitor ideal for producing colour-accurate images, Type-C (with power delivery) and seamless connectivity with Macs. Finally, BenQ Launched the World’s First TN 360Hz DyAc+ ZOWIE Monitor XL2566K at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. BenQ’s ZOWIE line of gaming monitors have become the most used monitors by FPS pro players worldwide and with the latest flagship model announced, BenQ ZOWIE offers competitive gamers optimized smoothness and fast response times. BenQ presented their newest fleet of Video Conferencing Cameras, including the Zoom-Certified DVY31 Full HD Webcam and DVY32 4K UHD Conference Camera, as well as the NEW All-in-one Smart Video Bar VC01A. All cameras come equipped with a 90+˚ wide field of view, omnidirectional mics (beamforming mic array for VC01A) and require no extra driver installation. Simple plug-and-play for the remote lessons to begin.

