BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, will participate in Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, the largest fintech event in Asia, taking place from November 12 to 14. The event will bring together an elite group of global experts, thought leaders, and senior executives from leading international fintech companies.

The company’s participation aligns with Team Bahrain’s strategic vision to enhance international investor confidence in the Kingdom’s competitive advantages as a regional hub for fintech innovation and a gateway for global companies entering the Middle East market. It also reflects BENEFIT’s ongoing commitment to advancing private sector's role in boosting Bahrain’s investment landscape and consolidating its status as a leading fintech hub, while fostering new channels of collaboration and partnership across Asian and international markets.

During the event, BENEFIT will present its wide range of digital services and next-generation payment solutions, with particular attention to the innovations introduced through its BenefitPay app. The company will also highlight its contribution to developing Bahrain’s digital financial infrastructure and its central role in supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation by delivering secure, efficient, and adaptable financial technologies that improve user experience and align with global standards.

Furthermore, BENEFIT will showcase the services of the Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, operated under its supervision, offering a comprehensive range of corporate and individual solutions that include credit reporting, authentication systems, electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) services, along with a suite of financial offerings supporting payment system integration and fund transfers.

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, said: “We are honored to participate in the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, an exceptional global platform that brings together leaders and innovators to discuss the latest developments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cross-border financial services. Our participation will open new avenues for partnerships that support regional growth and expansion into emerging markets with strong potential. It will also reflect Bahrain’s growing presence on the global fintech landscape and reaffirm our contribution to the Kingdom’s digital transformation, as we share our expertise and innovative solutions that continue to define the future of fintech.”

Mr. AlJanahi further added: “Through our participation we aim to broaden our presence in the Asian market, particularly in Singapore, which stands among the world’s most advanced fintech ecosystems. This initiative will allow us to cultivate deeper collaboration, establish new partnerships that contribute to our growth, and continue investing in the development of our services and products to better serve customers, financial institutions, and SMEs. These efforts align with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s national agenda to build a strong, adaptive, and globally competitive digital economy.”

