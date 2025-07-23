BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, took part in the 10th edition of Employee Wellbeing Conference, held under the theme “Towards a Balanced and Sustainable Work Environments.”

The two-day event brought together a distinguished group of experts, professionals, and thought leaders from Bahrain, across the Gulf, and around the world.

BENEFIT’s participation in the conference, recognized as one of the region’s foremost platforms for advancing workplace development and promoting employee well-being, reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting impactful initiatives that raise well-being standards across the private sector.

The timing of the conference is particularly significant, as institutions worldwide are increasingly redefining their priorities, moving beyond traditional benchmarks of performance and profitability to embrace work environments that prioritize mental health and holistic support. This evolving focus is widely acknowledged for its direct influence on enhancing organizational performance, driving productivity, and fostering innovation.

Mr. Adel AL Kooheji, Head of Digital Marketing & Online Media at BENEFIT and President of the Social Committee, participated in a panel discussion on the second day titled “Experiences and Success Stories.” The session highlighted BENEFIT’s pioneering approach to achieving work-life balance through flexible work policies aligned with international best practices in human capital management. The discussion also explored several forward-thinking initiatives introduced by BENEFIT to enhance employee satisfaction and enrich the overall workplace experience.

Mr. Adel AL Kooheji highlighted the wide-ranging and innovative programmes introduced by BENEFIT to cultivate a workplace culture that places individual well-being at its core while enabling employees to thrive professionally. The presentation further reflected BENEFIT’s strategic commitment to fostering an inclusive and agile organizational environment, one that actively promotes creativity, enhances productivity, and supports ongoing learning and development. Complementing these efforts are BENEFIT’s structured career advancement frameworks, meticulously designed to accelerate professional growth, strengthen internal capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to both individual success and the company’s sustained growth trajectory.