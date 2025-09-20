BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced that it has officially received the PCI TSP certification for the Tap and Go service provided within the BenefitPay application.

The PCI TSP refers to the Payment Card Industry Token Service Provider Security Requirements, a global standard established by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) for tokenisation service providers. This certification aims to ensure the highest levels of protection when processing payment card data by converting it into secure codes. Achieving this milestone confirms BENEFIT’s adherence to internationally recognised cybersecurity standards and reinforces its leadership in safeguarding user data within the digital payments sector.

The Tap and Go service, powered by NFC technology, enables contactless payments through the BenefitPay application. By allowing users to complete transactions simply by tapping their mobile devices on compatible payment terminals or readers without the need to enter sensitive data, the service significantly enhances the payment experience, streamlining the speed and convenience of daily financial transactions.

On this occasion, Mr. Badran Bukamal, Head of Risk Management and Information Security at BENEFIT, commented: “We are proud to have achieved this milestone, which reflects our dedication at BENEFIT to delivering secure and innovative financial services. This certification affirms the international confidence in the digital infrastructure of the BenefitPay app, which has been developed with rigorous security and regulatory measures to comply with the Payment Card Industry Token Service Provider Security Requirements. It further underscores our commitment to adopting the latest technologies that simplify and enhance the daily financial experiences of our customers, while ensuring the highest level of protection for their data.”

Ms. Nada Khalifa, Assistant Manager of Risk Management and Information Security at BENEFIT, stated: "This certification forms a vital part of our wider strategy to advance a smart, secure, and innovative payments ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It empowers BenefitPay users to take advantage of contactless payment technologies with the highest degree of safety. We are proud to receive this certification, which crowns our sustained efforts to deliver seamless and secure user experience, while upholding the highest standards of privacy and data protection. This achievement reinforces our position as a trusted and leading provider of digital financial solutions in Bahrain and across the region.”

