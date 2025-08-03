BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Assembly Bahrain, marking a strategic partnership to support the development of national talent and empower their capabilities within the tech sector. The signing ceremony took place at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

The MoU outlines BENEFIT’s access to the General Assembly’s pool of trained professionals for recruitment purposes. With the ability to share job openings to facilitate candidate matching. The agreement further encompasses the implementation of specialized training programs, including a range of upskilling and reskilling options such as Career development, accelerators, part-time courses, and bootcamps in tech disciplines.

Furthermore, the agreement includes cooperation in organizing joint events and meetings, participation in career fairs, and opportunities for representatives from both organizations to contribute as guest speakers at relevant events. It also highlights plans for UX Design Capstone Collaborations, as well as joint efforts in the areas of marketing.

Commenting on the occasion, Reyadh Almearaj, Chief Information Officer -BENEFIT stated: “We are pleased to formalize this partnership with General Assembly, as it supports our commitment to developing human capital, which is essential to institutional growth and excellence. This collaboration aims to strengthen the link between training and employment in the tech sector, and we were keen to pursue this cooperation to equip our technical teams with advanced skills and expertise.”

Mr. Almearaj further added: “This collaboration allows us to leverage General Assembly’s well-established training programs and technical expertise, while creating meaningful job opportunities and practical learning experiences within a modern, innovation-driven environment. We remain firmly committed to nurturing national talent and look forward to introducing further initiatives that support skills development in one of the most vital sectors shaping the future.”

Ms. Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly, stated: “We are proud to sign this MoU with a distinguished institution like BENEFIT. This partnership represents a tangible model for aligning training with employment by providing trainees with the opportunity to apply their skills in a real-world professional environment. It also paves the way for joint efforts to enhance the technical capabilities of BENEFIT’s workforce, ensuring they remain equipped with the latest knowledge and tools required to support the company’s digital transformation and sustained growth.”

