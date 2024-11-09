Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is pleased to announce the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign by the Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BCRB). This initiative aims to enhance the understanding of credit information and reports among Bahraini citizens and residents, enabling them to make informed financial choices.

BENEFIT’s upcoming campaign will focus on introducing Credit Score to Bahraini residents and highlighting its benefits. By educating individuals about what credit score is, why it matters, and the advantages of having a good credit score, BENEFIT aims to empower residents with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions. Through interactive initiatives and measurable outcomes, the campaign is expected to successfully raise awareness and help people understand their credit situations more effectively in the future.

The campaign will be promoted through a variety of channels, including both digital and traditional media. Educational videos and social media posts will provide information about credit scores and how to improve them. Additionally, the campaign will be prominently featured within the BenefitPay app to raise awareness.

Hessa Hussain, Assistant General Manager - Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, emphasized the importance of the initiative, “BENEFIT's support of the financial literacy campaign is invaluable. Together, we are empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions. By understanding credit information and reports, people can better manage their finances, access loans, credit cards, and credit facilities more effectively, and ultimately improve their overall financial well-being. This initiative is in alignment with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) strategic objectives and is a crucial step towards building a more financially resilient Bahraini society.”

BENEFIT, in line with its commitment to promoting financial literacy and empowering individuals, is proud to support the Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau awareness campaign. By providing the public with the tools and understanding necessary to navigate the complexities of credit and financial management, this initiative is a crucial step towards achieving that goal. The BCRB awareness campaign is a cornerstone of BENEFIT’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial literacy across the Kingdom.