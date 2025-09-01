BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has unveiled a new feature on BenefitPay application, following a directive issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain to allow merchants to seamlessly add and manage business accounts.

This new feature is designed to support single-owned commercial registrations, enabling them to accept customer payments conveniently through Fawri+ and Fawri services using their mobile number, eliminating the need for bank account numbers or IBANs. Additionally allowing business owners to make payments from their business accounts though Fawri+ and fawri conveniently.

Through BenefitPay, merchants, entrepreneurs, and small enterprise owners can now track, monitor, and, as well as connect employee devices to receive real-time notifications for every transaction. Businesses can access these features for free using their BenefitPay business accounts.

Mr. Yousif Al Nefaiei, Deputy Chief Executive – Business Development & Services of BENEFIT, commented: “At BENEFIT, we are committed to empowering merchants with innovative digital solutions that enhance trust and convenience in payments. The new business account feature on BenefitPay allows enterprises to separate and manage their financial operations more effectively, while also providing customers with seamless payment experience. This initiative marks a significant step in advancing Bahrain’s digital economy.”

“BENEFIT continuously introduces new features as part of its strategic plans to strengthen the payments ecosystem in Bahrain, while maintaining close collaboration with all stakeholders to deliver solutions that support businesses and the wider community.” Mr. Al Nefaiei added.

