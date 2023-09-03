Manama, Bahrain: BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has successfully concluded the second edition of its FinTech Internship Program ‘Masar’, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Women (SCW). The Masar Program is focused on empowering Bahraini university students through hands-on experience to diversify their skill set and familiarize them with the financial technology sector.

The program provided three distinct pathways: business services, corporate support and IT, offering participants the opportunity to explore various elements of the financial sector based on their individual interests and aspirations. All of the pathways entailed the development of universal skills such as communication, critical thinking and decision making, which would later improve the students’ employability and performance in their respective careers.

The Masar Program concludes with a final project, where participants collaborate in groups of four to five people in order to pitch an innovative, FinTech focused concept that is also in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. For this year’s edition, the program saw three groups pitching their ideas to the panel.

On the occasion Mr. Salah Al Awadhi, Head of Human Resources & Administration at BENEFIT, commented, “We are thrilled to be completing the second edition of Masar. We wish to express our deepest gratitude for the dedication, ingenuity, and unyielding spirit of our interns. I also want to personally congratulate the winners of the competition on their excellent performance throughout this program. I hope to see our interns succeed in their future endeavors and look forward to hosting the third edition of the program next year.”

BENEFIT's Masar Program continues to play an important role in developing Bahrain's financial ecosystem while nurturing Bahrain's young professionals and their potential.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG),Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal , eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.