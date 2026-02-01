BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced a collaboration with Safa, a voluntary carbon offsetting platform and a portfolio company of Mumtalakat.

The partnership reflects BENEFIT’s ongoing drive to advance sustainability through a balanced approach that supports institutional growth while strengthening environmental responsibility, in line with the Kingdom’s national sustainability priorities.

Through this collaboration, the two parties will explore opportunities to embed responsible environmental practices across BENEFIT’s operations and strategic direction, while identifying areas of joint work that further reinforce the company’s ESG agenda. The partnership will also support the integration of environmental and climate considerations into day-to-day activities, helping to reduce environmental impact and enhance efficiency in resource use.

BENEFIT aims to broaden its collaborations with national entities specialising in environmental action and sustainability, while drawing on innovative solutions that support the Kingdom’s transition towards a greener economy. This initiative aligns with Bahrain’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, and national efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, said: “We are pleased to partner with Safa as part of our approach to placing sustainability at the centre of our business. This collaboration allows us to explore innovative solutions that can reduce the company’s environmental footprint while strengthening its positive contribution to society and the environment. By leveraging Safa’s specialised expertise in climate action and environmental sustainability, we seek to ensure our corporate strategies remain aligned with global best practices, while also nurturing a stronger culture of sustainability across the workplace, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations for a more sustainable future.”

Mr. Talal Al Araifi, CEO of SAFA, commented: “We are proud to work alongside BENEFIT in a partnership that represents a significant step towards strengthening environmental and climate action across institutions. BENEFIT is recognised as one of Bahrain’s leading organisations supporting sustainability and climate initiatives, and this collaboration highlights the importance of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating the adoption of impactful environmental solutions. It also enables institutions to progress towards their carbon offset goals and enhance their environmental responsibility, supporting the national economy and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Notably, Safa is a leading carbon‑offsetting platform that supports national efforts toward sustainability and the transition to a low‑carbon economy in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Safa continues to advance its mission by providing innovative environmental solutions and tools that enable institutions and individuals to track their carbon footprint and take practical steps toward offsetting it, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

