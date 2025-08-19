Cairo: Beltone Mortgage has successfully completed its first securitized bond issuance, with a total value of EGP1.32 billion.

Beltone Investment Banking, acted as Financial Advisor, Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. The issuance, executed under Beltone Securitization’s second program, attracted strong investor demand with 2.3x oversubscription, reflecting market confidence in the quality of Beltone Mortgage’s portfolio and the strength of its financial position.

The bond is structured into four tranches. Tranche A is valued at EGP551 million, carries a tenor of 24 months, and has been rated AA+. Tranche B amounts to EGP328 million, with a 36-month tenor and a rating of AA. Tranche C is EGP238 million over 48 months, rated A-, while Tranche D stands at EGP 203 million, with a 60-month tenor and also carries an A- rating.

Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage, commented: “This first securitization issuance marks a strategic turning point for Beltone Mortgage. It reflects the strength and quality of our mortgage finance portfolio and reinforces our ability to structure innovative funding solutions that support our sustainable growth ambitions.”

Sherif Hassan, Group Treasurer and Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets at Beltone, stated: “This issuance represents another step in our expansion within Egypt’s structured finance space. It reaffirms our leadership in the local debt capital market and our commitment to delivering scalable, customized financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Fahd Elhadidy, Deputy CEO and CFO of Beltone Mortgage, added: “The structure of this issuance reflects our disciplined financial strategy balancing attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors with long-term funding objectives that support the sustainable growth of our mortgage business.”

The transaction was supported by key institutions. Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as Legal Advisor, while KPMG served as the External Auditor. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank served as both Custodian and Backup Servicer, and Banque Du Caire acted as the Placement Agent. The issuance was underwritten by National Bank of Egypt, Banque Du Caire, Al Baraka Bank, and Ahli Bank of Kuwait. Participating subscribers included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, SAIB, the Industrial Development Bank (IDBE), and Housing and Development Bank.

About Beltone Mortgage:

Beltone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beltone Holdings, specializing in real estate finance. It aims to provide distinctive financing solutions for individuals and companies operating in the real estate sector. Through its diverse financial solutions and quality advisory services, Beltone Mortgage strives to be a leader in the real estate finance industry, building sustainable relationships with its clients. The company is committed to maintaining its market leadership by investing in its employees, technology, and operational quality under the motto "Easier, Faster, Smarter."

For more information, please visit the company's website: beltonemortgage.com

About Beltone Investment Banking:

Beltone Investment Banking, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, is a regional one-stop-shop for advisory and capital raising. With a team of skilled professionals who have accumulated critical knowledge and expertise from dealing with leading regional and international investment banks, Beltone Investment Banking has successfully executed deals totaling EGP 122 billion across local and regional markets, with regional mandates that capitalize on high-growth sectors.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com