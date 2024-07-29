Cairo: Beltone Holding, one of the fastest-growing financial institutions, has significantly expanded its footprint in the mortgage sector with its wholly-owned subsidiary, "Beltone Mortgage." The subsidiary has swiftly captured a 22.25% market share in the first half of 2024, providing efficient and seamless financing solutions for home purchases. This move aligns with Beltone’s strategy to enhance its non-banking financial services, addressing the growing local demand for real estate finance and enabling clients to acquire residential, commercial, and administrative units.

Renowned for its unparalleled speed, Beltone Mortgage has quickly earned clients’ trust by approving financing for existing and ready-to-move units within just three working days. This efficiency positions Beltone Mortgage as Egypt's fastest mortgage provider, empowering clients with expedited access to funds. In the first half of this year, the company provided real estate financing totaling EGP 2.6 billion to 1,050 clients, securing a 22.25% market share of the total real estate financing by mortgage companies in Egypt.

“Beltone Mortgage introduces an unmatched experience with unique finance solutions,” said Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage. “Our expertise opens vast opportunities for individuals seeking residential or investment units and supports businesses in securing their administrative property needs. We aim to solidify our leadership in the real estate mortgage sector by strategically investing in our workforce, developing technology, building long-term partnerships, and enhancing operational excellence across the board. We’re also targeting streamlining our processes via our website and mobile application to assist our customers in making optimal investments aligned with their financial goals and cash flow.”

In the last quarter of 2023, Beltone Mortgage received the Financial Regulatory Authority’s final approval on its mortgage finance license. With registered and issued capital of EGP 1 billion, the company specializes in financing residential and commercial properties and managing lease-to-own purchases.