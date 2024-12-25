Cairo – Beltone Holding (“Beltone” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved to proceed with all legal and regulatory procedures to increase the Company’s capital with an amount of EGP10.75 billion. This decision comes after the successful capital increase of EGP10 billion last year

The Board of Directors' approval supports the Company's growth strategy to strengthen its market position, leveraging data science to expand its innovative financial services and diversify its product offerings.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO of Beltone Holding and Managing Director, commented, “This decision represents a significant step in accelerating our data-driven strategy and sustainable growth. By further leveraging technology and artificial intelligence, along with investing in human capital, we are committed to achieving a transformational impact in the financial services sector creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance, microfinance and small to medium enterprises (SME). The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlock limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

