Muscat, Oman: Belkin International, a global consumer electronics leader, today expands its retail presence in Oman with a new store opening in City Centre Muscat in partnership with AAMAAL. The opening follows the success of the other two outlets in the Sultanate while expanding brand awareness across the Middle East. The third Belkin brand store launched with renowned football legend Ali Al-Habsi as the guest of honor, a long-time supporter of the brand along with Belkin and partner representatives.



Earlier this year, Belkin made a public commitment to finding more responsible ways to build products and that it’s switching from the use of virgin plastics to the integration of PCR, updating product housing materials to consist of 72-75% PCR and plastic-free packaging. In line with this ongoing journey, Belkin announced it is partnering with the Environmental Society of Oman (ESO) to donate 10% of sales on its first PCR product available in the region, the BoostCharge 4-Port USB Power Extender, across its 3 Oman store locations.



Suaad Al Harthi, Executive Director at the Environment Society of Oman, said, “As the only non-profit organization in Oman that focuses on conserving the environment, we are pleased that sustainability is becoming a key area of consideration for several consumers and companies across various industries. Belkin sets a great example as a forward-looking international company launching responsibly made products and using plastic-free packaging.”



To reward its Omani fans, Belkin is extending attractive store opening offers: any purchase worth 10 Omani Riyal will receive complimentary SoundForm Bolt Wireless Earbuds. This limited-time offer will be valid till July 8. Throughout the month of July, customers can choose to become Belkin green volunteers and get the chance to win exciting prizes.



Fawad Mir, Regional Managing Director of Belkin EMEA & E-commerce stated, “Our continued expansion in Oman demonstrates that customers in the Sultanate share our passion for exceptional design, quality and value. This year marks Belkin’s 40th anniversary, and we’re thrilled to have a dedicated space to tell the Belkin brand story to our Omani customers and share more about our corporate social responsibility initiatives. This modern store setting and carefully curated product lineup promise a unique and fulfilling shopping experience,"

The new store extends across 100 SQM and is a physical representation of the Belkin brand experience. A vibrant yet minimalist aesthetic allows the innovative design of the products to shine. The open-plan product presentation enables shoppers to explore and discover thoughtfully laid out spaces, each visually telling the unique story of the Belkin brand. A dedicated area highlights Belkin’s steadfast focus on R&D, community, education and sustainability, alongside standalone spaces to learn more about its product category pillars like surge protection, charging accessories, screen protection and audio while shopping its best-in-class products.



Al Harith Al Khalili, Executive Partner of AAMAAL notes, "We are delighted to partner with Belkin International in expanding their retail presence in Oman with the opening of the new store in City Centre Muscat. This collaboration represents our shared commitment to offering high-quality, innovative products to the Omani market. We believe that Belkin's unique range of consumer electronics, including its environmentally conscious initiatives, will resonate with



customers in the Sultanate. As AAMAAL, we are proud to be part of Belkin's 40-year legacy of excellence and look forward to providing a fulfilling experience to our valued customers.”



Belkin has introduced new accessory technologies to the world since its inception, launching the first cable that connected an Apple IIc computer to a parallel printer in 1983. This year heralds 40 years of Belkin as a market leader and innovator, and over the last four decades, Belkin has remained committed to offering high-quality, innovative products to the region. This store opening is another exciting chapter in its brand story.



About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has been a market leader and innovator for 40 years. Its dedication to people-inspired design and quality informs everything from user testing and prototyping process to regulatory compliance, manufacturing and warranty programs. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to broaden its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on R&D, community, education and sustainability.



About Environmental Society of Oman (ESO)

Founded in 2004, The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) aims to have a positive influence on Oman’s future development by promoting conservation and environmental awareness in all sectors of society. ESO undertakes pioneering marine and terrestrial research to inform conservation initiatives designed to protect threatened and endangered species in Oman.