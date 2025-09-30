Belal Zahran, International Managing Director of Foodics Egypt and UAE, emphasized that the company is pressing ahead with its expansion plans in Egypt and across the region by strengthening its presence and launching innovative technology solutions aimed at developing the restaurants and cafés sector. He explained that this expansion reflects Foodics’ ability to accurately read market needs and provide practical tools to address the growing challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the F&B industry.

Speaking at the third edition of Entlaq Summit in El Gouna, where the company’s annual entrepreneurship report was launched, Zahran highlighted that Foodics has become a key player in the markets where it operates. The company now has direct offices in five major markets; Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and Jordan, while its advanced technology solutions reach more than 30 countries worldwide. He added that this widespread presence demonstrates the confidence of partners and clients in Foodics’ solutions, which have boosted efficiency, improved operational performance, and supported growth and expansion for restaurants.

He further pointed to the launch of Foodics BI, the company’s latest AI-powered business intelligence tool, describing it as a transformative step in managing business operations. The solution allows restaurant and café owners to analyze their data intelligently, understand customer behavior, and make well-informed strategic decisions that improve efficiency and support sustainable growth. Zahran affirmed that this step is part of Foodics’ vision to equip the market with advanced solutions that meet the aspirations of entrepreneurs and give them a sustainable competitive edge.

Zahran underlined that Foodics’ philosophy goes beyond providing advanced digital solutions, centering instead on empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to manage their businesses more effectively. He stressed that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity to keep up with rapid market changes and ensure business continuity.

On a broader level, Zahran noted that Egypt’s ICT sector is the most ready to take off, backed by a strong infrastructure and annual growth rates exceeding 10%. He added that Egypt possesses invaluable human capital, with over half of its population under the age of 25 and around 600,000 graduates each year, calling it a “true treasure” if properly invested in.

He also highlighted that current spending on research and development accounts for less than 0.5% of GDP, pointing to the vast opportunity for Egypt to make significant strides in this field. Zahran called for the establishment of a unified national umbrella for research and development alongside private sector partnerships, to improve Egypt’s position on the Global Innovation Index and transform the country into a regional hub for exportable, investment-attracting technology.

He concluded by reaffirming Foodics’ commitment to further strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market through more integrated solutions and innovative products that keep pace with rapid changes in customer needs, in addition to ongoing regional expansion plans. He stressed that the company views itself as a strategic partner to entrepreneurs on their digital transformation journey, striving to build a more innovative and competitive future that meets the aspirations of younger generations and supports the growth of the digital economy.