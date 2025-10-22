In a major step toward strengthening Egypt’s logistics infrastructure, Beit Logistics has signed a land-use agreement with the Golden Triangle Economic Zone Authority to establish an Integrated Logistics Center in Safaga, with total investments exceeding EGP 500 million for the first phase.

The new facility will be built on 15 feddans (≈65,000 m²) and aims to create a comprehensive logistics hub offering advanced warehousing, container handling, repair facilities, and an environmentally friendly transport fleet.

Eng. Medhat El Kady, Vice Chairman of Beit Logistics, stated: “This project embodies Egypt’s vision to empower the private sector as a key partner in sustainable development. The Safaga Logistics Center will be a model of green logistics, using solar energy and sustainable building standards to support Egypt’s environmental goals.”

Key Features:

Total area 65,000 m2

16,000 m² of covered warehouses (18 m height, 1 million tons annual capacity).

50,000 m² container and general cargo yard (100,000 TEUs per year)

Administrative and control center, repair station, and full digital inventory systems.

Advanced CCTV monitoring and environmental management systems.

About 350 direct and indirect jobs for the people of the Red Sea Governorate

The Safaga center will complement Safaga Port and the Ministry of Transport’s national logistics network, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub for the Red Sea and Upper Egypt.

Eng. El Kady thanked the Golden Triangle Authority headed by Eng.Mohamed Al Abady Chairman, and his staff, General Amro Hanafy Governer of Red Sea for their continuous cooperation, and expressed appreciation to Admiral Hatem El Kady, Chairman of Kadmar, and H.E. Eng. Sherif Haddara, Board Member, for their vision .