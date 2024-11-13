DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”)'s children’s channel Jeem TV has won Best Kids’ Initiative of the Year and its OTT platform, TOD, won Best OTT Production of the Year – Non-Fiction at the 14th edition of the BroadcastPro ME Awards.

The annual BroadcastPro ME Awards celebrates the best operators in the media and broadcast industries, recognising organisations for their contributions to creativity and innovation. beIN’s awards were in recognition of Jeem TV’s ground-breaking inaugural broadcast of F1 Kids in Classical Arabic, which marked a significant moment for children’s programming in the region, introducing the dynamic world of elite motorsports to a young Arabic-speaking audience for the first time. Meanwhile, TOD’s original documentary Ons Jabeur: This Is Me exploring the life of Arab tennis superstar Ons Jabeur and her journey to the four Grand Slams of 2023 provided a candid window into the life of one of the Arab World’s most prominent sports stars.

"Jeem TV’s adaptation of F1 Kids and TOD’s original documentary Ons Jabeur: This Is Me are both a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering premier sports content that not only entertains, but also resonates with audiences worldwide”, said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA. “Winning the Best Kids’ Initiative of the Year and Best OTT Production of the Year – Non-Fiction awards only reinforces our drive for excellence in every aspect of our business and we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality and innovative content to our viewers in the region and beyond.”

Jeem TV’s F1 Kids programme adaptation was designed to captivate young audiences by delivering the thrill of Formula 1 to children in the region, in their mother tongue, making it both accessible and comprehensible, while also preserving the Arabic language. The programme offers a variety of engaging features such as 3D graphics and a child commentator paired with a professional. F1 Kids breaks down the complexities of motorsports, encouraging active participation and understanding. Through these innovative efforts, beIN is fostering a vibrant new generation of motorsports enthusiasts in the Arab world.

TOD’s award-winning Ons Jabeur: This Is Me is a 95-minute original sports documentary that goes behind the scenes with Jabeur, the first Arab to reach a grand slam tennis final. The Tunisian had reached the final of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, so the documentary follows her to the four major tournaments of 2023 as she reaches the Wimbledon Final once more, tasked with the challenge of overcoming her biggest opponent – herself. Positively received globally, the film earned widespread acclaim for its unique storytelling, transcending the typical sports narrative to portray a powerful human story about a woman from a small Muslim country with no history of success in elite tennis.

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com