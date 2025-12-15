Running from 21 December to 18 January, all 52 matches of Africa’s most prestigious football tournament will be broadcast live complimented by studio coverage in Arabic, as well as commentary in English, Arabic and French

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has revealed its extensive coverage plans for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025), which kicks off on 21 December. beIN will have four dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels in Arabic, English, and French, broadcasting up to 15 continuous hours of live studio coverage each day across 24 MENA markets, to ensure subscribers can follow every minute of action from the month-long tournament.

Africa’s most prestigious tournament was first held in 1957 and will this year feature 24 national teams from across the continent, including seven that have qualified for next summer’s FIFA World Cup. All 52 matches will air live and exclusive, with reigning champions Cote d’Ivoire, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, and World Cup semi-finalists Morocco among the teams expected to progress deep.

beIN has long been at the forefront of celebrating Africa’s talented players and passionate fans. It first broadcast live coverage in 2008 and has continued to do so ever since, establishing itself as the undisputed home of African football in the region. While the quartet of MAX channels will launch on 11 December with pre-tournament programming, live coverage will start on the evening of 18 December, coinciding with the final of the ongoing FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™.

beIN’s coverage will be led by some of the region’s leading presenters, commentators, and analysts, delivering comprehensive analysis, exclusive access, and real-time updates throughout. Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, Amine Sebti, and Ahmed Fouad will be the lead presenters of the daily live studio coverage, while Nirvana El Abed will present the countdown show for the opening match on 21 December and final on 18 January.

While there will be dedicated Arabic coverage for all AFCON matches on beIN SPORTS MAX 1 and MAX 2, English coverage will broadcast on MAX 3 and French coverage on MAX 4. Matchday kick-off times during the group stages are 15:30, 18:00, 20:30, and 23:00 MECCA, with daily studio coverage starting 90 minutes before the day’s first game and running until long after midnight every evening. beIN SPORTS NEWS will also bring all the happenings from around the grounds, from team arrivals and press conferences to training sessions, vox pops with fans, and celebrations from within the dedicated fan zones. A daily bulletin will also run each night at 21:00 MECCA. With six beIN reporters operating across nine venues in six cities, the broadcaster is offering unparalleled access and invaluable insights, with special attention given to the five Arab teams: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Sudan, and Tunisia.

beIN will also, once again, provide comprehensive coverage online across its on-demand services as well as its official website and various social media platforms. Content produced by the broadcaster during the previous AFCON in 2023 generated more than one billion video views and more than two billion impressions. For this year, online content will include everything from exclusive digital content and daily creative content to studio and live in-game coverage, post-match highlights, analysis, and celebrations. As well as push notifications related to kick-offs, results, and breaking news, digital coverage will also feature a special focus at times on the quintet of Arab teams as well as the tournament’s rising stars.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 kicks off on 21 December with hosts Morocco taking on Comoros at 22:00 MECCA in Rabat.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com