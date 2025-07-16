Doha, Qatar: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has signed a Partnership Agreement with PayLater, Qatar’s first licensed Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider. The partnership enables customers in Qatar to pay for all beIN products, including new subscriptions and package renewals, using interest-free installment plans, both for online payments and in-store purchase transactions.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held on Wednesday 16 July, at beIN’s MENA Headquarters in Doha, attended by Hamad Aljaber, Regional Sales Manager at beIN MENA, and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Delaimi, Co-Founder of PayLater.

Hamad Aljaber, Regional Sales Manager at beIN MENA, commented on the partnership: “We’re proud to partner with PayLater to offer our customers greater payment flexibility when purchasing beIN products. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing the best and most convenient customer experience, while supporting Qatar’s efforts to build an advanced, cashless digital economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Delaimi, Co-Founder of PayLater, said: “This partnership with beIN marks a significant step in our mission to embed smart, Shari’a-compliant financial solutions into everyday consumer experiences. beIN has always been a household name in Qatar, and this integration brings our seamless installment service to millions of loyal fans, helping them access the content they love without compromising on convenience or affordability.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to giving customers in Qatar greater access to flexible, affordable payment options while fostering continued innovation in the local fintech sector.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

About PayLater

PayLater is Qatar’s first licensed Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, offering secure, interest-free, and fully Shari’a-compliant installment solutions for consumers and merchants. With over 200,000 users and 352+ merchant partners with +820 outlets, PayLater is on a mission to reshape how Qatar shops, pays, and experiences financial flexibility, whether in-store or online. The platform is designed for seamless integration, empowering businesses with higher conversion, better retention, and meaningful data insights, while providing consumers with payment freedom and peace of mind.