DOHA : beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkipCash, a locally-owned mobile payment app. The partnership gives users the additional option to make cashless payments with beIN in-store, ensuring a convenient and efficient platform to supplement pre-existing payment methods.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative MoU signing ceremony took place today, Monday 29 August, at beIN’s MENA HQ, in the presence of Manager of Regional Sales at beIN MENA Hamad Aljaber and Founder and Managing Director of SkipCash Mohammed Al-Delaimi.

Hamad Aljaber, Manager of Regional Sales at beIN MENA, commented on this partnership saying: “We’re proud to have secured this partnership and to be supporting an innovative local business, joining forces as we continue to work towards Qatar National Vision 2030 and helping the country to achieve an advanced digital economy. beIN is always committed to providing the best and most convenient customer experience, which is why we are pleased to add SkipCash to our bouquet of digital payment methods right before the world’s most prestigious event - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - catering to a wide range of sports and entertainment fans”.

Mohammed Al-Delaimi, Founder & Managing Director of SkipCash, said: “With SkipCash integrated into beIN’s payment options, users will be able to link their credit cards securely in the SkipCash app, pay at beIN kiosks using the QR Code, plus archive their payments receipts. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with beIN at this time, with all eyes set on Qatar. We feel a sense of responsibility to show the world just how easy it is to roam the country with just a smartphone in hand”.

beIN SPORTS holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster, including exclusive broadcasting rights in MENA region to the biggest international football tournaments such as FIFA World CupTM, English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, and AFCON, all the tennis Grand Slams, and much more. In addition to holding an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters and having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution.

SkipCash has proven its position within the local fintech sector with a suite of payments solutions; a mobile app, payment gateway, payment links, and customiseable payment flows that facilitate secure digital payments and assist consumers and SMEs with eliminating the need of using cash, physical cards, and point-of-sale (POS) devices.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey, in August 2016; and now has over 55 million subscribers worldwide. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com.

About SkipCash (Bro Technologies L.L.C)

Bro Technologies L.L.C, is a Fintech company incorporated in QFC (Qatar Financial Center). It was established in 2019, and operates in the Financial Services, and Technology sectors.

SkipCash app is one of the company’s solutions regulated by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB). It provides consumers and merchants with a convenient and enjoyable payment experience, by securing digital payments and eliminating cash, physical cards, and point-of-sale (POS) devices.

For more information, please contact: hello@skipcash.com.