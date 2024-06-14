DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals have jointly decided to conclude their partnership. This strategic decision aligns with BeiGene’s goals to expand its presence and directly manage operations in the MENA region.

The collaboration between the two companies began in 2020 and included sales, distribution, and commercialization activities for BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) in the MENA region. As a result of the partnership, BRUKINSA has been approved by the health authorities in multiple territories and is currently marketed in several regions with additional approvals to come. The separation is well planned, with timelines determined on a country-by-country basis starting in June 2024 and completing by March 31, 2025. Whilst the distribution agreement has been agreed by the parties to terminate on March 31, 2025, all customer-facing activities will be taken over by BeiGene from June 11, 2024, including Medical Affairs, Commercial Operations and Market Access, with BeiGene utilizing the expanded team it is building in the region.

“NewBridge Pharmaceuticals has been an important enabler of our journey in the MENA region over the past five years, and we are grateful for their collaboration,” said Mohammed Al-Kapany, General Manager of the MENA region. “As we conclude this partnership, BeiGene remains committed to seamlessly transitioning to a direct operating model across the region, reinforcing our commitment to advancing cancer care and making our innovative treatments more accessible to patients. We look forward to building on the foundation laid during this time and advancing our global growth objectives.”

Hisham El Sayed, Executive VP & Regional Head of Commercial, Middle East & Africa for NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, commented, “Working with BeiGene has been a rewarding journey, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. We support BeiGene’s strategic decision and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the healthcare providers and patients we serve.”

This strategic shift represents a significant milestone for BeiGene as it expands its global presence. By 2025, the company aims to achieve groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers, reinforcing its dedication to providing cutting-edge cancer therapies worldwide. This move underscores BeiGene's commitment to delivering innovative and transformative treatments to cancer patients globally.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative oncology treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, , please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook.

About NewBridge Pharmaceuticals

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals is a regional specialty company with a comprehensive pharmaceutical platform of services and expertise, established to bridge the access gap and partner with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize U.S. Food and Drug Administration or European Medicines Agency approved innovative therapeutics that address unmet medical needs into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

For more information, please visit www.nbpharma.com.

