Manama Bahrain: Behbehani Brothers W.L.L., a leader in the automotive sector in the Kingdom, announces the opening of a purpose-built, private, state-of-the-art Bugatti Service Centre designed to cater to the needs of all owners within Bahrain and Kuwait. With a wealth of Bugatti technical experience and knowledge, Behbehani are on hand to ensure clients’ vehicles are maintained at the highest standard and operate at maximum performance at all times.

The new Centre’s opening comes as the next phase of the strategic Service Partner agreement with Bugatti, the exclusive French hyper sports car marque, which was signed in 2021. The Center is fully equipped with all the required and latest specialist tools, equipment, and exclusive parts.

All repairs are carried out by a highly-qualified technical team headed by Bugatti Dealer Support Service Manager, Anthony Palmer, who is also on hand to answer any questions clients may have regarding their vehicles and advise them accordingly. Mr. Palmer has a great deal of experience having been fully trained to Bugatti’s technical standards and working with Bugatti vehicles for over 10 years in the region.

The Centre operates under Bugatti’s strictest quality control procedures, requirements, and guidelines. Between Mr. Palmer and his team, there is an unprecedented amount of expertise, knowledge, and experience in working with unique and luxury vehicles from the world’s leading brands.

Behbehani Brothers Group General Manager, Steven Hill, said: “Providing high-quality after-sales services is vital for any marque, and is even more essential for luxury vehicles such as Bugatti. Owners of these incredible hyper sports cars expect unrivaled performance every time they get behind the wheel, and we are committed to ensuring their needs are met. Whatever the client’s needs, our team of specialists is ready to support these requirements and maintain these bespoke vehicles in pristine condition.”

He added: “The precision and attention to detail that goes into the construction of these vehicles is what separates them from other marques. Hence, specialist knowledge is crucial for any required maintenance. Anthony and his dedicated team of professionals provide impeccable service and a first-class experience, every time.”

For almost 70 years, Behbehani has represented the epitome of ultimate luxury car brands, a demonstration of the brand’s timeless heritage. Differentiation in its after-sales service delivery is one of its greatest strengths, and the company is proud to have 12 global iconic brands under its portfolio. As one of the oldest automotive companies in the Middle East, the company’s key to success is its excellent track-record of providing a comprehensive world-class product range, supported by a strong focus on the customer experience.

About Behbehani

Founded in 1952, Behbehani Brothers was established by two prominent families, the Behbehani’s from Kuwait and the Shirazi family from Bahrain. Their business started its life as a general trading company. In 1957 the company diversified into the Automotive Retail Industry.

In 2006, as one of the market leaders in the Automotive sector in Bahrain, Behbehani invested in new state of the art facilities to accommodate the increasing demands of growing vehicle sales. These were purpose designed and built in Sitra for Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi as well as Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, with Ram following soon after along with Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

These facilities included Showrooms, Dedicated Workshops, a Group Bodyshop, a Parts Warehouse and Counter Operations, an IMI Accredited Training Centre and General Head Office Operations. Since then, and based on the continued business growth and success, further investment in new facilities and new Automotive Brands has been completed.

In 2017 we launched our new State of the Art Quick Service Centre, complete with an adjacent multi-storey parking facility for vehicles and an internal vehicle preparation center to best meet our customer needs. In 2018 we opened the Lamborghini Showroom in Seef after welcoming Lamborghini to our portfolio. This was then quickly followed by the announcements of two new Brands; Skoda and Bentley. Two new facilities then opened in Q4 2019, our New Bentley Showroom and our new Skoda Showroom, both in Sitra. In Q1 2020 we opened a new Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge Flagship showroom also in Sitra, then in Q2 2020 we opened a second satellite Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram showroom in Manama.

As Behbehani, we are always continuing our investment into our Brands and our Customer’s with future facilities and technologies already part of our roadmap in the coming years. As we move forward in the current decade, we also prepare ourselves and the market of Bahrain to welcome the new Electric Vehicle technologies into our business through all our Brand partners. The Industry for Automotive mobility is changing and as Behbehani we aim to be at the forefront of change alongside our Manufacturer partners to best meet our Customer’s needs for the future.