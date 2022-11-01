Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based insurance innovator Beema Insurance, part of ENOC Group, is geographically expanding its operations within the GCC to include Bahrain. Beema’s insurance policies in Bahrain will be underwritten by the Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BSC) (BKIC) who offer the highest levels of motor protection in Bahrain.

The agreement was celebrated during a signing ceremony in Bahrain attended by Dr. Abdulla Sultan, CEO of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BSC), Nicola Garelli, CEO at Beema Insurance, Ali Noor, COO of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BSC), and Sara Al Rumaithi, Chief BD, Compliance & SSC Officer at Beema Insurance.

H.E Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Over the past three years we have witnessed significant growth in the structure and the strategy of Beema, part of ENOC's NEXT accelerator programme. We enhanced customer centricity and strongly focused on customer’s aspirations, enabling it to gain a strong market share in a short period of time. It is in line with the strategy and expectations to expand Beema’s success into other GCC geographies.”

With the launch of Beema, BKIC is strengthening its digital offering and is going to drive change in the Bahrain insurance market. Together, Beema and BKIC, aim to provide customers with customised and curated insurance solutions across various segments, backed by strong tech support.

Beema has revolutionised the insurance sector in the GCC since its launch in 2019 and is now expanding its presence to offer even more value to customers in Bahrain. The all-online insurer, Beema, offers customers a percentage of cash back based on the number of kilometers driven each year with the pay-per-kilometer policy. Motorists who have completed less than 20,000 kilometers in the year, benefit from a cashback of up to 25% of their policy premium.

Moreover, Beema was the first player to launch behavioral car insurance policies in the region and is now officially the region’s first online digital car insurance provider that has been designed with the customer in mind resulting in a digital-led, fair, robust, and flexible insurance platform. The company’s digital-only strategy provides an end-to-end digital insurance solution – that is transparent, simple, agile, and relevant.

About Beema:

Beema is an innovative, market-first, insurance company tailor-made for the GCC, a Corporate Venture of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). In 2019 Beema Insurance (www.beema.ae) launched the UAE's first pay-per-kilometer car insurance product, helping residents save money on low-mileage vehicles and ensuring they never pay more than a normal policy if they drive much. The product is fully-digital with all purchase and renewal actions taken online. Customers sign-up online and can manage all of their policies from their online portal. In Q4 2022, Beema announced its presence in Bahrain. Visit www.beema.bh to learn more.

About ENOC Group:ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

