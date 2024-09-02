Themed “Pathway to Net Zero: Innovating for a Sustainable Future”, the challenge is aimed at nurturing sustainability-related ideas and insights among university students and empowering them to build successful careers in the UAE’s sustainability arena.

Sharjah, UAE – The Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability (IEMS) Academy, in partnership with the College of Business Administration at Ajman University, today launched the 2nd edition of its annual competition for universities dedicated to sustainability. The competition aims to encourage innovative solutions by students that have the potential to reshape the sustainability landscape in the nation. IEMS Academy is a BEEAH venture dedicated to providing training and development programs that drive sustainability.

Themed 'Pathway to Net Zero: Innovating for a Sustainable Future', the competition’s registration period runs from 2nd September to 30th September 2024. Over the course of the competition, which runs until early November, students will gain a unique opportunity to share their ideas, develop and refine them into innovations, and gain practical insights into achieving net-zero ambitions and environmental sustainability.

The joint initiative between the College of Business Administration at Ajman University and IEMS Academy is inviting participants to be part of a transformative journey, aimed at driving innovations in sustainability and the net-zero transition, while spotlighting the wider education sector within the Emirate of Ajman as well as the UAE. This year, entry eligibility is extended to university students from the UAE and group registrations are invited. In case of individual registrations, the student may be added into a group considering similar backgrounds and educational experiences by the competition committee at Ajman University.

Students who register will undergo an experiential journey and training program on “Net-zero transition” and “Sustainability & Innovation”, to gain insights into the viability of net-zero ambitions across business sectors. Participants will receive training from experts at IEMS Academy, learning about the practical implications and outcomes of their ideas. Student groups will also have the chance to hone in on their ideas through workshops with university faculty and mentors at Ajman University.

The competition has been designed to include several key elements for participants:

Training and Workshops: Within their designated groups, students will attend comprehensive training programs on "Net-zero transition" and "Sustainability & Innovation," designed to deepen understanding and enable students to apply theoretical knowledge to tangible projects that can have a meaningful impact.

Mentorship: Participants will work closely with Ajman University faculty and industry mentors to refine their ideas and develop innovative solutions.

Facility Visits: A group of student participants will have the opportunity to visit BEEAH's state-of-the-art waste to energy facility in Sharjah to gain practical insights into zero-waste and net-zero practices.

Final Presentations: At the conclusion of the competition on 2nd November, 2024, students will be hosted at BEEAH’s cutting-edge headquarters to present their final projects to a panel of judges, consisting of senior management from BEEAH and Ajman University. The top three winning ideas will be awarded a cash prize.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, encouraged participation saying, “At BEEAH, we want to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders to act as a positive force in tackling contemporary net-zero integration challenges. In partnership with Ajman University, this competition not only provides students with valuable knowledge and skills but also empowers them to make a tangible impact on our journey towards a net-zero future and accelerate sustainable development.”

“Participants will cultivate innovative thinking capabilities, develop problem-solving skills, and increase their understanding of net-zero and sustainability. Aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, our focus remains on fostering a sustainable, competitive and knowledge-driven economy, and this competition provides a platform to students to engage with real-world issues and become active participants in environmental stewardship.”

Akinola Fadahunsi, Professor and Dean of the College of Business Administration, Ajman University, said: “We are excited to launch this second edition of our competition with BEEAH and IEMS Academy. This competition is a way to encourage students to put their knowledge and ideas into actionable solutions that have the potential to turn net-zero challenges into opportunities that can benefit societies in Ajman, the UAE and beyond.”

“This year, we are excited to open registrations to university students from across the UAE. During the competition, the expert trainers from IEMS Academy, the faculty members from Ajman University, and the industry mentors, will provide students a holistic environment to articulate their ideas and develop them into solutions that can have real-world impact and scalability in order to contribute to net-zero targets. We look forward to spotlighting the solutions from students, not just within Ajman University, but nationally.”

The competition is not solely a student affair, but rather a collaborative effort with a diverse panel of judges. Bringing a wealth of expertise and perspective, a panel of esteemed judges, including experts from BEEAH and the management from Ajman University, will collaborate to meticulously review and assess the projects. This approach will ensure a well-rounded assessment that considered both academic rigor and real-world applicability, aligning with the competition's core focus on fostering sustainable solutions.

Students interested in participating can email muhammad.khan@ajman.ac.ae to register for the event between 2nd September and 30th September 2024. After completing registration, student groups will be assigned into groups to brainstorm solutions for net-zero challenges before developing their own innovative concepts.

After each group arrives at their finalised concept, they will have three weeks to complete their final pitch and present it during the finale ceremony at the BEEAH Headquarters on 2nd November 2024, where the top three winning ideas will be awarded a cash prize.

About IEMS Academy

Established in 2017, the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability (IEMS) Academy aims to provide blended training and development programmes that establish and enhance people’s knowledge and skills required for current and future jobs in the industry.

To provide educational standards of excellence, IEMS Academy has partnered up with world-class accreditation bodies, including NOCN, and Government-approved Assessment Centre under Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) within UAE.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is dedicated to pioneering a sustainable quality of life through future-proof solutions that push the boundaries of digitalisation and raise the bar for sustainability. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Ajman University

Ajman University (AU), established in 1988 is a pioneering higher education institution in the UAE known for setting new parallels in the UAE’s higher education landscape. Ajman University was the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students of both genders. Ranked #477 in the world and among the Top 5 in the UAE, according to the 2025 QS World University Rankings, AU is also ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. AU’s international collaborations, exchange opportunities, unparalleled academic rigor and pathbreaking research make it a globally renowned institution and a career powerhouse where students consistently Rise to the Top!