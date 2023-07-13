Dubai, UAE:—BEEAH Group, the leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, has received the Silver Award for Corporate Identity - Brand Identity at the 2022 Davey Awards. The award is a testament to BEEAH’s and MBLM’s innovative, forward-thinking approach to sustainability and brand development.

The Davey Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, honor the most innovative creative work from the best small shops, boutique agencies, and independent creators worldwide.

"At BEEAH Group, we are dedicated to driving sustainable development and fostering future-ready cities through innovative approaches, strategic partnerships, and memorable brand experiences. The recognition of this award serves as a testament to our commitment in fulfilling this mission. MBLM exceeded our expectations by delivering a holistic brand programme for BEEAH, including a comprehensive brand strategy, architecture, and an award-winning visual identity," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group.

BEEAH’s engaging brand, created in collaboration with MBLM, encapsulates a robust vision for a greener, cleaner future and places the company as an industry leader at the forefront of ecological innovation.

William Shintani, Managing Partner at MBLM, added, "Our mission at MBLM is to transform brands and make a real impact. BEEAH's branding reflects their dedication to establishing an eco-friendly future in the UAE and beyond. We are thrilled to see them receive recognition from the esteemed Davey Awards."

BEEAH consistently aligns its operations with its mission of ‘pioneering a sustainable quality of life for all’ as an integral part of its strategic roadmap. The company remains committed to reshaping a sustainable future and providing smart solutions in integrated waste and environmental management, renewable energy, transportation, healthcare, education, and research.

-Ends-

About MBLM

MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings. With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

About BEEAH Group

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA.

