MARASI utilises smart technology to provide improved visibility on incoming waste, contents of the waste, and to ensure proper processing and disposal

Sharjah, UAE: BEEAH Environment Services, the environmental consulting, research, and innovation business of Middle East sustainability pioneer BEEAH Group, announced the launch of MARASI, a new online platform that will streamline, track and profile different types of waste from ports.

MARASI is a complete solution that integrates all waste management requirements, from the point of arrival at the port, to transportation, and finally processing. The solution empowers agents at ports to reduce operational costs by optimising processing time and streamlining the procedures to obtain clearances from multiple stakeholders. Port Khalid is the first port in Sharjah that will utilise the new online platform.

First, shipping agents use MARASI to initiate a “waste manifest”, uploading critical details such as trade licenses, source of the waste, the different types of waste and their quantities. Special procedures for hazardous waste can also be completed on MARASI. Authorised waste transportation providers are then contracted through the platform to transport the waste to processing facilities, following all necessary approvals for hazardous waste. Once at a processing facility, MARASI is also used by inspectors to verify information in the waste manifest and then proceed with recycling and disposal. Alternatively, if information is inaccurate or incomplete, inspectors can reject the incoming waste and reinitiate the waste manifest process.

“We are extremely proud to be launching a new digital solution that is set to play a key role in ensuring safe movement of waste from when it enters ports to its final destination,” said Mohamed Al Hosani, Chief Sustainability Officer of BEEAH Group. “MARASI has been designed as a one-stop online platform that will empower three key groups in the waste management chain. For port authorities, procedures are simpler and more efficient. For shipping agents, reliable transportation can be contracted easily. For waste processing facilities, there is more visibility on incoming waste. MARASI accelerates the steps in the waste processing chain, so valuable material can be recovered quickly for the circular economy and hazardous waste is disposed of following all necessary procedures. This innovative new platform also reduces paperwork and turnaround time at ports, while minimising the risk of non-compliance related incidents.”

MARASI leverages smart technologies to establish a waste manifest system that properly documents and safely disposes of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste that arrives on vessels. It is the first-of-its-kind implementation of an online waste manifest platform in Sharjah that will create an integrated digital database to improve visibility as well as decision-making along the waste management chain.

Waste manifests are a key instrument for reducing the shipping industry’s environmental impacts, facilitating its compliance with environmental requirements, and promoting a cradle-to-grave process in waste management. A waste manifest system implements a documentation system in place to ensure safe management of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Al Hosani also highlighted the importance of MARASI’s launch as part of BEEAH Group’s growing portfolio of innovative solutions. “With the right approach and our proficiency and experience in environmental and waste management, we continue to turn challenges in waste management into opportunities. MARASI reinforces BEEAH Group’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to support organisations across industries in achieving long-term environmental sustainability.”

The UAE Federal Law for the Protection and Development of the Environment requires that the operation of various establishments does not directly or indirectly cause pollution of the land, water, or air. With digital tracking, MARASI will help maximise the recovery of recyclable wastes onboard the ships, as well as the safe disposal of non-recyclables, to minimise the environmental impact on marine ecosystems.

-Ends-

About BEEAH Environment Services

BEEAH Environment Services is BEEAH Group’s environmental and sustainability consulting business. It delivers the full scope of environmental services, including air and water quality research, waste management studies, ecological surveys, environmental and safety assessments, and remediation of contaminated sites. BEEAH Environment Services partners with public and private entities to analyse, test and assess all types of sites, considering all environmental factors to offer optimal solutions for sustainable operations. For more information, please visit beeahsustainability.com.

About BEEAH Group

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digital expert, renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, sustainable transport, consultancy, education, and technology. Raising the bar for quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions; and has helped countries across the region in creating and executing their own roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group is currently operational in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @beeahgroup