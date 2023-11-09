The partnership brings together BEEAH, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and Al-Maqar Development Company (ALMQR)

Through the partnership, BEEAH seeks to further enhance its sustainable waste management services and contributions to KSA Vision 2030

The partnership builds on BEEAH’s legacy of sustainable waste management in the UAE and in the Holy City of Madinah, KSA

Sharjah, UAE: BEEAH, the Middle East’s leading sustainability and digitalisation pioneer, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF); and Al-Maqar Development Company (ALMQR), the investment arm of the Municipality of Madinah, have signed an agreement to establish a limited liability company that will develop and provide integrated waste management solutions in the Province, from collection of waste at the source through to treatment, recycling and disposal in the general landfill.

The signing ceremony, which took place earlier this week in the city of Yanbu, was witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin AbdulAziz Al-Saud, Governor of Madinah Province, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and His Excellency Eng. Fahad bin Mohammed Albelaihshi, Secretary of Madinah Province. The agreement was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, Eng. Ziyad AlShiha, Group CEO of SIRC, and Majed Alshalhoob, CEO of ALMQR.

Speaking on the partnership, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, said: "We are pleased to partner with SIRC and ALMQR, two institutions leading the way in the areas of circularity and urban development. BEEAH looks forward to drawing from our experience in waste management in the Holy City of Madinah and in the UAE, where we have achieved several regional firsts. By combining our strengths with SIRC and ALMQR, we look forward to achieving new benchmarks in sustainable waste management, supporting the development of thriving communities, shaping the circular economy and progressing towards a zero-waste to landfill future in the Province of Madinah.”

As per the agreement, BEEAH, SIRC and ALMQR will work together to drive innovation and efficiencies across the waste management value chain, from waste collection to waste treatment and enhanced material recovery. Ultimately, the partnership aims to foster the circular economy while shaping a cleaner and greener province in alignment with KSA Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking about the partnership, Eng. Ziyad AlShiha, Group CEO of SIRC, said: “Creating local and global partnerships are key to innovation and investing in circular economy solutions. The Holy City of Madinah is an important area for the Kingdom and for SIRC, as we work to drive the circular economy. Through this partnership with ALMQR and BEEAH, we look forward to implementing advanced solutions and leveraging recycling best practices to uncover value across the waste management chain in Madinah.”

In 2020, BEEAH partnered with the Municipality of Madinah to oversee waste management in the North, West and East regions of the Holy City. BEEAH has already implemented a range of solutions encompassing waste collection, transportation, sterilisation, and disinfection of waste containers. These operations are facilitated by a substantial workforce of thousands of skilled professionals and best-in-class equipment, including waste collection trucks and street sweepers.

After it was founded in 2007, BEEAH began its waste management operations in the emirate of Sharjah, where it has steadily grown an integrated, digitally-enabled waste management ecosystem that has positioned the organisation as an industry leader in the region. From waste collection operations powered by a digital fleet optimisation platform and a network of RFID-tagged bins to integrated, digitally-tracked material recovery across 10 specialised facilities and waste-to-energy innovation, BEEAH has achieved a 90% landfill waste diversion rate in the emirate of Sharjah, the highest in the region. By expanding regionally through partnerships and collaboration, BEEAH is scaling its waste management solutions and innovations to contribute to circularity and a sustainable future in the UAE, KSA and across the Middle East.

About BEEAH Group:

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @beeahgroup