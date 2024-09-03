Exciting beauty start-ups and developing SMEs will be introduced to the MENA region through the new Beauty Beginnings discovery zone launching at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, taking place 28 – 30 October at Dubai World Trade Centre

Attendees can uncover new, niche and noteworthy brands from around the world, and explore industry trends and innovations through one-to-one connections

Dubai, UAE: Beautyworld Middle East 2024 marks the debut of Beauty Beginnings, an exciting and brand-new discovery zone exclusively designed to introduce some of the most innovative beauty brands from around the world to the Middle East and North Africa markets.

The brainchild of Beautyworld Middle East and Valérie Kaminov, industry expert and founder of International Luxury Brand Consultancy (ILBC), Beauty Beginnings provides the ultimate launchpad for cosmetics, skincare fragrance and body care brands to explore new markets, whilst offering top retailers, distributors and buyers a carefully curated opportunity to expand their portfolio of brands.

Featuring beauty start-ups and niche SMEs across multiple categories – each one new to the show, and expertly selected for growth in the global marketplace – Beauty Beginnings showcases the ingenuity and creativity of the beauty sector from around the world. The three-day event also offers attendees the opportunity to uncover some of the latest names transforming the sector, whilst networking, exchanging ideas, exploring market trends, celebrating innovation within the industry and learning more about the future of beauty.

Commenting on the launch of Beauty Beginnings, Valérie Kaminov says: “In conceiving Beauty Beginnings, we wanted to create a distinctive platform for talent from around the world to join an already incredible line-up at Beautyworld Middle East 2024. By giving buyers and distributors priority access to some of the most exciting names to enter the industry in recent years, Beauty Beginnings is an unmissable destination where you can discover something different, something ground-breaking and something you’ve not seen before.”

In a welcome exchange of ideas, insight and thought leadership at Beauty Beginnings, Valérie Kaminov will inform and inspire the region’s beauty retail and distribution sector on myriad topics, including how to expand into new regions for brands, finding the right business partners, and how having a wider, less traditional and more diverse partner outreach can achieve impressive results, as well as deliver a business collaboration that helps you navigate the nuances of new markets.

Those looking to dive deeper into the distribution conversation can attend Valérie’s Next in Beauty panel discussion on Day 2 of Beautyworld Middle East 2024, in which she is joined by Alexander H. Wensky from Almuftah Group, Naba Nsaif Gasim from Planet Pharmacies LLC, Brooke Bergé from Ali Bin Ali Holding and Brice Arnaud from Talabat to discuss ‘How to Interview Your Distribution Partner’.

As part of the 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest and most important beauty trade show, which takes place across three days from 28-30 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, Beauty Beginnings adds to an exclusive programme of business opportunities, conference sessions, interactive experiences, competitions, demonstrations, awards and more.

Playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the region’s beauty and personal care industry, Beautyworld Middle East invites key players to network with fellow professionals, forge new partnerships and keep their finger on the pulse of the latest innovations in the fields of beauty, hair, fragrance and personal care in a dynamic and engaging environment.

Discussing the addition of Beauty Beginnings to the Beautyworld Middle East 2024 event, Ravi Ramchandani, Show Manager at event organisers, Messe Frankfurt Middle East says: “It’s incredibly exciting to launch Beauty Beginnings at this year’s Beautyworld Middle East 2024 event, which brings the finest brands and experts from around the world all together under one roof. This year’s 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East is already set to be the biggest to date – increasing 14% in size on 2023’s event, with two new halls, and over 70,000 industry professionals and 1,900 exhibitors in attendance – creating the perfect opportunity for the brands taking part in Beauty Beginnings to showcase their products to the region for the very first time. Insightful, exciting and exclusive, we look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information about Beauty Beginnings at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, please visit https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html