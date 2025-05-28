Healthcare leaders gather to explore innovative medication management, digital transformation, and patient safety as part in a shared commitment to advance the world of health.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology organization, in collaboration with the General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia and IHOP successfully hosted today the Connected Medication Management (CMM) Roadshow in Riyadh.

The event brought together healthcare leaders and professionals to discuss innovative medication management strategies, with a focus on enhancing patient safety, improving workflow efficiency, and supporting healthcare worker safety. Opening Keynotes from Dr. Mohammed Alshennawi, General Director, General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, and Wassim Mohsen, BD’s Business Director, Medication Management Solutions for Middle East and Africa set the tone for an insightful day centred on critical topics including interoperability and connected medication management.

The roadshow also featured a series of insightful presentations from esteemed healthcare professionals across the Kingdom. Dr. Abdulwahhab AlShammari, Assistant Professor of Health Informatics at KSAU-HS, who presented on the impact of AI in healthcare and transforming patient outcomes. Dr. Abdullah AlShehry, Director of Pharmacy at King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh who shared a success story on implementing pharmacy automation and its role in achieving operational excellence. Additionally, Dr. Hisham Momattin, Corporate Pharmacy Director at Al Mouwasat Hospital, presented insights on optimizing outpatient pharmacy workflows to improve patient outcomes in the outpatient set up. Dr. Afnan Almordi, Head of project Management and Pharmacy Informatics Section, General Administration of Pharmaceutical care at the Ministry of Health, elaborated more on the integration of pharmacy informatics in everyday pharmacy practice. Finally, Dr. Maher Mominah, Pharmacy Informatics and Automation Manager at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, who shared his extensive experience in navigating the complexities of pharmacy automation.

Reflecting on the importance of the event, Dr. Mohammed Alshennawi commented, “Connected medication management is a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation. Events like these are platforms for us to engage and share best practices and drive innovation in patient care, ultimately supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) at BD, added, “The CMM Roadshow is a testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia by leveraging digital solutions to improve patient safety and operational efficiency. We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to create a smarter, more connected healthcare ecosystem.”

Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager, BD Saudi Arabia, remarked, “As healthcare systems evolve, it is crucial to integrate cutting-edge technologies that are safer, simpler and smarter. The CMM Roadshow reflects BD’s commitment to supporting this transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The event also featured interactive workshops on critical topics, including medication safety, automated dispensing, and the future of pharmacy automation, providing attendees with practical insights and hands-on experience.

