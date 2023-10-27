The company is determined to empower the healthcare eco-system to achieve better results and deliver safer, easier, and smarter care through the power of medical technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – The Riyadh branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) a leading global medical technology organization, is all set to participate in the Global Health Exhibition scheduled for October 29-31, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Saudi Arabia.

The event, hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, offers a pivotal stage for BD to display its cutting-edge MedTech solutions. This year, the company is showcasing its innovative solutions in a tour that simulates the patient care journey with a focus on BD’s Signature Programs™. These newly introduced programs aim to facilitate safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of patient care, echoing the company's fundamental commitment to resilient and sustainable healthcare. The tour will be available at BD’s booth, located at H2.C30 during the event.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is investing over SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) into healthcare and social development, focusing on digital health initiatives like a unified national electronic health record system and telemedicine platforms. This investment aims to create an effective, integrated, and value-based healthcare ecosystem. These efforts fit together seamlessly with BD's Signature Programs™.

“Our participation in this esteemed event is not just an opportunity to showcase BD's innovative solutions; it serves as a testament to our commitment to the healthcare ecosystem of Saudi Arabia,” said Maher Elhassan, VP & GM, BD Middle East, North Africa & Turkey. “In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, we are more dedicated than ever to providing value-based, resilient, and sustainable healthcare through advance medical technology. We are poised to address the most pressing healthcare challenges, shaping a brighter, healthier future for the Kingdom.”

In parallel with the event, the company is also announcing receiving license for a Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. This strategic initiative serves as a strong affirmation of BD's enduring relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with objectives set forth by the Ministry of Investment. BD’s new central regional management team in Riyadh is geared to shape strategies that adapt to changing market conditions and cater to customer and patient needs more effectively. This step is a key element in BD's continuous efforts in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

