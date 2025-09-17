Ranging from AED 4,200 to AED 10,500 annually, the packages are carefully designed for startups, SMEs, and large corporations to efficiently address compliance needs under VAT and corporate tax laws.

Businesses can select the packages based on a wide variety of metrics that include business activity, transaction volumes, and sales levels.

The firm is bolstered by a team of over 300+ global skilled professionals and leverages advanced software systems for its accounting and compliance work, providing clients with zero-error data reporting.

With over 600+ clients and a strong market presence, BCL Globiz is committed to delivering excellence in accounting, taxation, and business advisory services not only in the UAE but also globally.

Dubai: BCL Globiz, a leading accounting and tax consulting firm in the UAE, has introduced comprehensive service packages tailored for businesses that are expanding and scaling in Dubai. As part of the BCL Group and with a strong presence across Dubai, India, and other international markets, the firm is known for delivering solutions that combine accounting, taxation, and business advisory expertise. BCL Globiz is a member of IR Global, a leading professional services network having its presence in 172 countries & jurisdictions.

The newly introduced packages include accounting, reporting, and tax compliance services that provide companies with structured support as they manage their financial operations. For many businesses in the UAE, compliance requirements have grown more complex with the introduction of VAT and corporate tax laws. It further adds pressure on business owners to maintain detailed records and reconciliations, which can divert the focus of leadership teams from strategy and operations.

By outsourcing to BCL Globiz and opting for these tailored packages, businesses can gain access to a team of experienced professionals who provide accurate data and reporting delivered on schedule. This, in turn, enables businesses to save time and maintain compliance without the burden of maintaining in-house teams and handling administrative workloads.

Mr. Punith Jindal, Partner at BCL Globiz, said, “Dubai has become a regional hub for entrepreneurs and global brands, but with opportunity comes the responsibility of adhering to strict compliance frameworks. Our service packages are carefully designed to help organisations of all sizes manage compliance requirements at an affordable cost, while gaining confidence that their financial records are accurate and compliant."

BCL Globiz has already established a strong presence in Dubai, currently serving more than 600 clients across industries in the region. Its new service offerings, ranging from AED 4,200 to AED 10,500 annually, are structured to meet the needs of both early-stage ventures and established corporations. The packages can be selected based on transaction volumes and compliance applicability like VAT. The firm also integrates advanced software systems and tools into its processes, providing clients with zero-error data reporting. In addition to the above packages, BCL Globiz also provides Transfer pricing and benchmarking services in line with OECD guidelines which is adopted by the UAE CT Law.

“The accounting sector in the UAE is entering a more demanding phase, especially with the introduction of VAT and corporate tax regimes,” he added. “Our clients need support that is both precise and timely. These packages reflect our experience in the market and our commitment to being a trusted partner for businesses operating in Dubai,” he further added.

The launch of these service packages is aligned with BCL Globiz’s broader commitment to strengthening business ecosystems in Dubai and beyond. By offering innovative solutions and tailored strategies, BCL Globiz continues to deliver solutions across company formation, taxation, compliance, and advisory while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses operating in the UAE and global markets.

About BCL Globiz

BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting L.L.C., a flagship of the BCL Group, has become a cornerstone of financial excellence in the UAE. With a presence in Dubai, India, and beyond, the firm is known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive regulatory environment.

What truly distinguishes BCL Globiz is its team of over 300 seasoned professionals, including Chartered Accountants and CPAs, who deliver precision-driven services across accounting, VAT, Transfer Pricing & corporate tax. Their approach is not just technical—it’s strategic, helping clients enhance profitability and stakeholder trust.

As a Premium Partner of Zoho Books and an expert in platforms like QuickBooks and Xero, BCL Globiz integrates cutting-edge technology with deep financial expertise to offer real-time, error-free reporting. In a region where financial clarity is key, BCL Globiz stands out as a trusted ally—offering not just services, but solutions that scale with your business. For companies seeking a reliable partner in growth, BCL Globiz is more than a consultant—it’s a catalyst for transformation.

Guided by the mission of making businesses more successful and the vision of “Transforming Lives with Wisdom,” BCL Globiz continues to support companies and communities with knowledge, integrity, and purpose.

For more details about BCL Globiz, visit https://bcl.ae/