Manama, Bahrain: BBK and Beyon Cyber have signed a strategic agreement on the sidelines of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022 at a ceremony attended by executive management from BBK and Beyon Cyber, in the presence of Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The agreement was signed by BBK Group Chief Executive Dr. AbdulRahman Saif and Beyon Cyber’s CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa. As part of this agreement, Beyon Cyber will provide advanced cyber defense services to BBK to protect their digital assets and data from cyber threats. The multi-year deal for Advanced Cyber Defense Services includes 24x7 SOC, Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Cyber Incident Response Services, among other security services. These services are part of a series of planned milestones aimed to ensure continuous improvement of the cyber security posture of BBK’s IT Infrastructure to secure its digital transformation journey and customer experience.

BBK Group Chief Executive Dr. AbdulRahman Saif said, “We are pleased to sign with Beyon Cyber to support us with strengthening our cyber security defenses, helping to address the increasing risk of cyber-attacks, and contributing to increased trust in our brand. With vast experience in the cyber security field, backed by a skilled team of experts, Beyon Cyber brings the relevant credentials to help us achieve our goals.”

Beyon Cyber’s CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa commented, “We are delighted to partner with BBK as one of the most prominent financial entities in Bahrain and look forward to supporting them with their cyber security plans. This partnership allows us to leverage on our years of experience in cyber threat detection and response to develop proactive cyber defense for the bank, in light of the evolving landscape of cyberattacks and the growing threat to the banking sector.”

Beyon Cyber, a subsidiary of Batelco launched in January 2022, is focused on offering advanced end-to-end cyber-security solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and across the region. Supported by a team of highly skilled professionals, the company leverages on an exclusive network of global partnerships to deliver simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers, and enable them to accelerate their digital potential.

For more details, please visit www.beyoncyber.com

