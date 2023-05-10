Abudhabi, UAE – Bayanat, an ADX listed company and leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, will officially commence its participation at the 2023 UAE Climate Tech Forum tomorrow.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in partnership with ADNOC and Masdar, the UAE Climate Tech Forum is the country’s first-ever decarbonisation conference taking place on May 10th and 11th 2023.

Bayanat will exhibit several innovative solutions to address various climate change challenges during the two-day event within the dedicated digitization and AI zone. Among these solutions is the High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), which harnesses solar power to gather valuable geospatial data, thereby reducing the need for fuel powered generators, and minimising carbon emissions compared to traditional satellites. In addition, Bayanat will showcase its proprietary dashboard, which was developed in conjunction with the Marine Exploration Program and incorporates AI wind predictions and current data to provide highly accurate location-based predictions. The event will feature Abu Dhabi’s Smart Mobility project, developed by Bayanat in partnership with The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Digital Twin platform which utilizes geospatial data to optimize transportation routes and manage urban infrastructure, making them more sustainable and efficient in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat said: “We are proud to be joining the nation’s ambition and mission to tackle climate change effectively and to provide innovative sustainable solutions that can protect the environment while simultaneously spurring socio-economic growth. The UAE Climate Tech Forum is the perfect opportunity to engage in expertise and knowledge sharing that positively impact numerous industries across the world.”

Dr. Prashanth Marpu, VP of R&D at Bayanat, further emphasizes the company's commitment to technology and innovation, stating: "At Bayanat, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that leverage the latest advancements in geospatial analytics technology to enable our clients to operate in a more sustainable and environmentally conscious manner. Our team of experts in Abu Dhabi are working tirelessly to ensure that our offerings are robust, reliable, and tailored to the unique needs of our clients both locally and globally. We believe that by investing in local talent and expertise, we can not only meet the highest standards of quality and performance, but also contribute to the growth and development of the UAE's technology sector."

Taking place prior to Cop28, the UAE Tech Forum is being held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre with more than 1000 global policymakers and investors coming together to identify practical action that can reduce emissions in the energy sector.