Manama, Bahrain: Batelco unveiled its new Digital Shop, with unique features designed to elevate the customer digital retail experience, at a launch event on Thursday 13 October at Wadi Al Sail Mall. The Digital Shop boasts a wide range of functions, the most important one being the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, with just a few simple steps.

Batelco’s Digital Shop was designed with customer convenience in mind, giving access to a wide variety of services. In addition to SIM registration and dispensing, other features that are unique to the Digital Shop include enabling customers to upgrade their packages, and through a Live Chat function, customers can speak to a customer care agent for any extra support. Furthermore, customers that are interested in buying new devices can check availability through the Digital Shop and find out at which Batelco branches the device is available. The frequently used everyday transactions are also part of the Digital Shop’s capabilities, including paying bills, refilling vouchers, and replacing eSIM or SIM cards.

General Manager Consumer Division Maitham Abdulla said, “We are delighted to introduce the new Digital Shop designed to take our customers’ digital retail experience to the next level as they embrace digitalization. Over recent years we have elevated our digital platforms, simplified their use, and added more convenience through a wide range of available transactions.”

“The Digital Shop allows customers to complete 90% of all Batelco retail transactions through a simple, highly intuitive digital journey. The Digital Shop combines a state-of-the-art digital authentication platform and robotic process automation platform,” Mr. Abdulla explained.

“Customers can look forward to seeing more Batelco Digital Shops opening at popular locations around Bahrain, and many new exciting features will be added to the list of functions in the future.”

“We would like to extend our appreciation to the Wadi Al Sail management team for their tremendous support enabling us to have our first Digital Shop in this popular mall,” Mr. Abdulla added.

To celebrate the launch, all customers who register a new postpaid line at the Digital Shop will receive one month free on their selected package. The special offer is available for a limited time only.

Batelco’s Digital Shop, which is located on the ground floor of Wadi Al Sail Mall, is accessible daily, during Mall opening hours.

